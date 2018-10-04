AIM's five best and worst stocks in Q3

AIM outperformed large-caps during the third quarter, and eight stocks more than doubled in value. Graeme Evans runs through the highs and lows of the past three months.

The rewards of AIM investing have been highlighted after eight stocks more than doubled in value to help the junior market comfortably outperform London's FTSE 100 Index in the third quarter of the year.

The biggest Q3 moves are shown in our chart below, topped by the 227% jump for Orosur Mining after one of the world's biggest gold producers bought a 20% stake as part of an exploration agreement with the company.

We highlighted the potential of the Colombia-focused miner a year ago - at about the same time our companies analyst Edmond Jackson noted the growth prospects of Filtronic, which is second on the list with a rise of 164%.

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But AIM investing isn't without its risks, with the top five AIM fallers all nursing share price losses of 70% or more. The largest and best known of the five is eve Sleep, which plummeted 71% in the wake of a July profits warning.

Overall, the AIM All-Share Index rose 1.5% in the third quarter, which is a decent showing given that the FTSE 100 was down 1.7% in the period. AIM is home to the likes of retailers ASOS and Boohoo - worth £4.7 billion and £2.7 billion respectively - as well as oil and gas minnows and emerging technology stocks.

One name most investors will recognise is wireless communications company Filtronic, having shot to fame during the 2000 tech boom at more than £20 a share. Now the company is trading at 27p, although this is progress on the 13p of a few weeks ago and in September 2017 when Jackson tipped the stock.

Filtronic now has a spring in its step thanks to a flurry of orders and as it positions itself for the roll-out of 5G, the next generation of mobile technology that will mean much greater data speeds and capacity.