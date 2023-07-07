Best and worst AIM shares in first half of 2023

As always, there were big winners and substantial losers among the smaller companies that live on AIM. Award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains what happened.

AIM is continuing its downward trend this year. The FTSE AIM ALL Share index fell 9.4% in the first half of 2023, while the FTSE 100 ended the six months 1% ahead.

This follows underperformance last year, when AIM fell more than 31%. In contrast, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.9%. Four-fifths of the constituents of the FTSE AIM 100 index ended last year at a lower share price.

All but one of the top performers on AIM in the first half were small companies where the share price had slumped in 2022. Most of them have not even got back to their share price at the beginning of 2022.

Stocks on the move

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LSE:ZIOC) was 28% ahead in 2022 and 163% higher in the first half of 2023. Last year, the £52 million company completed the acquisition of a controlling shareholding in the Zanaga iron ore project from Glencore Projects in return for a 48.26% stake in the company. Glencore has exclusive marketing rights for the iron ore produced at the mine.

Nine other AIM companies worth between £1 million and £100 million more than doubled in value over the past six months. At the other end, 13 companies fell 80% or more.

It is noticeable that nearly all the worst performers on the AIM All-Share are companies that have tried, or are trying, to raise cash to keep their operations going. Many of the smaller companies have had to undertake highly discounted fundraisings, while others have not even been able to find backers for a placing.

Trading in Deepverge Ordinary Shares (LSE:DVRG) shares was suspended last month at 0.15p because it failed to raise new funds. It is selling and closing its subsidiaries and it is uncertain that debts can be paid. Advanced Oncotherapy (LSE:AVO) is another company where trading is suspended, and it is running out of cash. Pittards (LSE:PTD) is the only one of the bottom ten AIM companies that rose in 2022 prior to the slump this year. The leather products supplier is trying to raise additional cash via a placing as a condition of its new bank facility.

Time is also running out for battery technology developer Amte Power (LSE:AMTE), despite the recent award of a government grant. The company requires a financing this month. The cash will provide more time for the company, but it needs significant funds to finance the building of a battery plant. It is not certain that enough money can be raised, and that means that shareholders may end up with nothing. The share price ended June at 6.25p. The March 2021 placing price was 175p!

This indicates the risk of early investment in a company that will eventually have to raise substantial amounts of money and dilute early investors – if it can raise the cash. This is not a time for an AIM company to be short of funds.

The smaller companies do not have much of an effect on the performance of AIM, because the large ones have a much higher weighting in any index.

Best performers on AIM 100 in first half of 2023

Share prices of more than three-fifths of the constituents of the AIM 100 fell in the first half of 2023, but there were some major gainers.

The best-performing company in the AIM 100 is Numis Corp (LSE:NUM), one of the main nominated advisers to AIM companies. Deutsche Bank is bidding 339p a share for Numis. The share price has not been at that level since the beginning of 2022. On top of the cash bid there will be an interim dividend payment of 6p a share for the six months to March 2023, plus an additional dividend of 5p a share. The bid values the AIM nominated adviser, or Nomad, at £410 million. Numis has been hit by the weak stock market and low levels of deals and new admissions, and having a strong parent should help expand the business outside of the UK.

Airline and tour operator Jet2 (LSE:JET2) is the largest company on AIM at about £2.5 billion. After a sharp slump in early 2020, caused by Covid, the share price has recovered but it is not back to the level it was at the beginning of 2020. Forecasts have been raised over the past year, and that has helped to fuel the recovery. Demand has been strong, and capacity is still lower than three years ago.