Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 1 December 2022

1st December 2022 11:52

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 1 December 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: three investment trusts to play this long-term trend

about 6 hours ago

Best shares in November and outlook for UK stock market in December

about 7 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2022

about 3 hours ago

easyJet shares: what the City thinks

about 6 hours ago

10 great companies that are beating forecasts

1 day ago

The tech shares fund managers are backing to bounce back

1 day ago

How to use your tax-free lump sum

1 day ago

Which of these two finance giants should you put your money on?

1 day ago

Three big questions Scottish Mortgage investors now have answers to

2 days ago

Five tips for retiring in a recession

3 days ago