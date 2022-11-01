Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 1 November 2022

1st November 2022 11:31

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 1 November 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

How BP made even more profit than expected in Q3

about 4 hours ago

Stockwatch: is this profit warning a red flag for UK cyclicals?

about 2 hours ago

Terry Smith tech-buying spree continues with Apple purchase

about 1 hour ago

Will November mark beginning of a new bull run?

1 day ago

Insider: heavy buying boosts this £1bn AIM stock

1 day ago

Investment trust premiums: when to buy and when to avoid

1 day ago

Chart of the week: this major crash could be chance to buy cheaply

about 24 hours ago

Eight tips to prepare your portfolio for retirement

1 day ago

Richard Beddard: can this near-perfect firm continue to prosper?

4 days ago

Two ‘dividend kings’ that stand out from the crowd

6 days ago