Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 15 September 2022

15th September 2022 13:04

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 15 September 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: how the 35 longest running trusts have fared over 30 years

in 25 minutes

Ocado shares: what the City thinks

about 5 hours ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: September 2022

about 21 hours ago

How to increase your state pension income

2 days ago

10 quality small-cap shares with reliable profits

1 day ago

Two hot tips and what to do with them now

1 day ago

Resilient stocks the pros are backing as inflation winners

1 day ago

UK interest rates tipped to hit 4% after new jobs data

2 days ago

Chart of the week: can Lloyds Bank shares continue this recovery?

2 days ago

BT shares: is the selling over?

2 days ago