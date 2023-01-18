Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 18 January 2023

18th January 2023 11:41

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 18 January 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Six value share tips for 2023 – and beyond

about 20 hours ago

Stockwatch: are Dr Martens shares a bargain at half price?

about 24 hours ago

Where to invest in Q1 2023? Four experts have their say

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: the investment trust I’ve bought that’s yielding 6.5%

2 days ago

Shareholders have their say at FTSE 100 income stock and two others

1 day ago

Investment trust bargains: how to find them and where to look in 2023

2 days ago

10 great healthcare shares for defensive investors

3 days ago

Should I buy shares in five of the world's biggest banks?

3 days ago

26 small-cap and AIM share picks for 2023

3 days ago

24 UK dividend stocks for income seekers in 2023

4 days ago