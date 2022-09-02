Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 2 September 2022

2nd September 2022 11:35

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 2 September 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: are UK small-cap shares increasingly uninvestable?

in 4 minutes

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 2 September 2022

about 2 hours ago

Funds Fan: why fund size matters, and Fundsmith challenger interview

about 3 hours ago

10 UK shares that Warren Buffett might buy

about 23 hours ago

Ian Cowie: pick for my son remains a great ‘buy and forget’ option

1 day ago

Bond Watch: gilts hit as investors bet against Britain

about 3 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: August 2022

1 day ago

City bank names favourite dividend stocks with yields of 8-10%

2 days ago

Insider: buying at Lloyds Bank plus this TikTok and YouTube supplier

3 days ago

11 investment trusts aiming to take advantage of stock market falls

3 days ago