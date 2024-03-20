Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 20 March 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 20 March 2024.

20th March 2024 11:35

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Rate cuts edge closer as inflation cools to 2.5-year low

about 2 hours ago

US shares to put in your ISA in 2024

about 3 hours ago

Fund Spotlight: high-quality shares with an eye on sustainable growth

about 1 hour ago

The four stocks we are backing from the ‘Magnificent Seven’

about 3 hours ago

Investing for income: fund and trust ideas for your ISA

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: is it time to buy Vodafone shares?

about 24 hours ago

Pros name five UK shares Warren Buffett might put in his ISA

1 day ago

ISA ideas: funds and trusts for young, middle-aged and retired investors

1 day ago

Terry Smith on why Fundsmith Equity has underperformed for three years

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

2 months ago