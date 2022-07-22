Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 22 July 2022
Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 22 July 2022.
|
Company name
|
Buy trades as a percentage of total trades (%)
|S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR)
|
77
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|
52
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|
65
|Jupiter Fund Management (LSE:JUP)
|
100
|Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO)
|
45
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|
57
|Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP)
|
67
|Haleon (LSE:HLN)
|
57
|Unbound Group Shs GBP (LSE:UBG)
|
40
|THG Ordinary Share (LSE:THG)
|
49
