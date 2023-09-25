Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 25 September 2023

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 25 September 2023.

25th September 2023 11:37

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: have bosses at these two companies bagged a bargain?

about 3 hours ago

Bargain Hunter: these trusts are usually pricey, but are now cheap

36 minutes ago

How paying school fees can ease grandparents’ inheritance tax woes

17 minutes ago

Richard Beddard: why I own shares in this 265-year-old company

3 days ago

Stockwatch: should you jump on the rebound in this AIM growth stock?

3 days ago

The long-term outlook for AIM is positive

3 days ago

Bond Watch: have we hit peak rates? And new bond offers 11.5%

3 days ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 22 September 2023

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: 6% income on offer for a sector that’s wise to back

4 days ago

Fund Spotlight: buying India over China pays off for this fund

5 days ago