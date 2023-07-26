Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 26 July 2023

26th July 2023 11:41

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 26 July 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Lloyds Bank has slower Q2 but dividend receives boost

about 2 hours ago

Must read: NatWest, BAT, Reckitt Benckiser, Rolls-Royce

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: a share with 45% potential upside and yielding over 4%

about 24 hours ago

Andrew Pitts’ 10 conservative investment trust tips: July 2023

1 day ago

UK bank sector results preview Q2 2023

1 day ago

How Nasdaq-100 ‘special rebalance’ has impacted the big seven tech stocks

about 24 hours ago

Why our RPI inflation dividend target is sustainable

1 day ago

Sector Screener: plenty of good reasons to buy these unloved stocks

2 days ago

Insider: boss buys shares that are ‘simply too cheap’

2 days ago

What’s going wrong for wealth preservation investment trusts?

2 days ago