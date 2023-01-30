Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 30 January 2023

30th January 2023 11:44

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 30 January 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Vodafone has mountain to climb after these Q3 results

about 2 hours ago

Diversify your income stream with these four generous payers

about 1 hour ago

12 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2023

about 23 hours ago

Stockwatch: this small-cap share may have reached an inflection point

about 22 hours ago

Benstead on Bonds: where to find the best yields in 2023

1 day ago

Big private pension shake-up: what expected reforms mean for you

about 20 hours ago

The Dividend Dozen paying shareholders over £3.2bn in February

about 19 hours ago

Insider: two small-caps attract buyers after poor year

2 days ago

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gives thought to 55% pension tax charge

2 days ago

12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2023

7 days ago