Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 30 November 2022

30th November 2022 11:40

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 30 November 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Which of these two finance giants should you put your money on?

about 5 hours ago

The tech shares fund managers are backing to bounce back

about 3 hours ago

Must read: FTSE 100 hits 3-month high, shop prices, Royal Mail, Mulberry, H&M

about 5 hours ago

Three big questions Scottish Mortgage investors now have answers to

1 day ago

Why this bear market rally may have further to go

about 24 hours ago

Stockwatch: big drop in price makes this share interesting

1 day ago

Why this investment trust sector has big winners and big losers

1 day ago

Five tips for retiring in a recession

2 days ago

The pros on why there’s signs the unloved UK will have its day

2 days ago

Five tax-efficient ways to pass wealth to your kids

5 days ago