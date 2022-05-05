Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 5 May 2022
Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 5 May 2022.
|
Company name
|
Buy trades as a percentage of total trades (%)
|UK Oil & Gas (LSE:UKOG)
|
62
|Woodbois Ltd (LSE:WBI)
|
63
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|
29
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|
37
|Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO)
|
36
|Vast Resources (LSE:VAST)
|
50
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|
71
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|
56
|Jersey Oil and Gas (LSE:JOG)
|
63
|Baron Oil (LSE:BOIL)
|
59
