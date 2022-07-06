Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 6 July 2022

6th July 2022 11:39

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 6 July 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

A $1trillion market and 4% dividend yield: buy, hold or sell?

about 4 hours ago

Share Sleuth: halving my stake in a stock the market loves

about 3 hours ago

Six taxes new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi could cut

in 41 minutes

Economic woes mean bonds are finally worth investing in

about 4 hours ago

The best and worst funds so far in 2022

about 1 hour ago

Jeff Prestridge: these dividend generators are back in vogue

about 23 hours ago

GSK shareholders prepare to vote on biggest change in 20 years

about 20 hours ago

Stockwatch: why I have serial affections for this AIM company

1 day ago

Insider: buying at three FTSE 100 stocks and an AIM struggler

2 days ago

Shares for the future: 25 shares I think are good value right now

5 days ago