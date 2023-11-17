Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 17 November 2023

Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.

In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

Investment trusts specialising in a particular area of the market, particularly those aiming to appeal to income seekers, remain out in the cold.

This is due to the higher level of income that investors can obtain on lower-risk assets, with cash and government bonds with short lifespans offering yields of around 5%. Due to this, there’s less appeal in trying to obtain bigger returns for a higher amount of risk. As a result, discounts on investment trusts investing in alternative assets have been rising throughout 2023.

Over the past week, the three biggest discount risers have been Symphony International Holding (LSE:SIHL), NB Global Monthly Income Fund (LSE:NBMI), and Alpha Real Trust (LSE:ARTL).

Asides from Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV), the rest of the table also features alternative asset trusts.

