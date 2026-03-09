eyeQ: Barclays, Informa, JP Morgan, Antofagasta, Drax

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 March 2026.

Informa

The rich list of UK stocks is dominated by miners and resource stocks. No surprises there given that Brent is now over $100/bbl.

The next richest single stock in macro terms is publishing giant Informa (LSE:INF). The stock has suffered of late - underwhelming earnings and downbeat guidance for the year ahead. But eyeQ model value has fallen even harder - it’s down 18.4% in the last month thanks mainly to the stock’s reliance on low volatility. With both bond and equity market volatility spiking, macro forces are becoming a bigger drag, and INF has not kept up - it now sits around 10% rich to overall macro conditions.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 9 March 2026.

Lam Research

eyeQ’s macro fair value for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) peaked around $252 a few weeks back. But the semiconductor stock is highly sensitive to credit markets and risk appetite, so the latest fall-out from Iran has hurt. Wider credit spreads and the spike in the market’s fear gauge VIX have pushed model value down nearly 30% to around $180.

The stock is lower but lagging that deterioration in macro. It sits 9.6% rich to the broad macro environment and is the richest international stock on this week’s list.