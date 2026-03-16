eyeQ: JD Sports, BP, Vodafone, Uber

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 March 2026.

Vodafone

Of all the UK stocks in macro regimes, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) is this week’s richest. The 5% fair value gap isn’t sufficient to trigger a bearish signal, but it’s worth noting the sharp change in macro conditions. For months, macro model value was trending higher. That’s now been thrown into reverse, and eyeQ model value has fallen just over 10% in March.

Vodafone itself has lagged this shift, hence the rich fair value gap.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 13 March 2026.

Uber

The richest international stock is Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), which sits 8.5% above our $67.11 fair value level. eyeQ model value has fallen around 25% in the last month. The biggest driver of that move is crude oil. Uber wants cheap energy prices, so the spike since conflict broke out in the Middle East has been a big headwind.

Uber hasn’t kept pace with this macro re-rating and is getting close to triggering a new bearish signal.