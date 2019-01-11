Four great investment funds for all the family in 2019

Investment analyst Dzmitry Lipski picks four top funds, one for each member of the family, which he thinks will do well this year.

For Dad

Fidelity Global Dividend

Fidelity Global Dividend takes a defensive approach to generating income while preserving capital. Run by highly experienced manager Dan Roberts, the fund focuses on quality large companies around the world that pay sustainable dividends.

Among its top holdings are Procter & Gamble, Roche, Diageo and Royal Dutch Shell. The fund has delivered solid returns for investors over the longer term with relatively low volatility and drawdowns.

For Mum

Marlborough Global Bond

Marlborough Global Bond also seeks to provide long-term income and growth, aligning the interests of Mum and Dad. However, this fund invests in bonds, therefore diversifying the family unit. With almost 500 bond holdings diversified by geography, credit rating and duration, the fund is a one-stop-shop for more risk-averse bond investors.

Founder of Marlborough, Geoff Hitchin, launched the fund in 1987 and has been managing it since. He takes a cautious approach to earning income together with the growth and protection of capital, seeking to achieve both with low volatility.

For Daughter

Artemis US Smaller Companies

Artemis US Smaller Companies provides investors with exposure to the best of America's innovative, entrepreneurial and fast-growing small companies. With a focus on long-term capital growth, investing in US smaller companies is a great way to start saving for your daughter.

This is a high conviction, concentrated portfolio of around 50 to 60 companies of up to £10 billion in size. Because smaller companies receive less attention from analysts than their larger peers, there is scope for experienced managers such as Cormac Weldon to take advantage of this to generate strong returns. The manager has an excellent long-term track record of delivering performance throughout different market cycles.

For Son

Legg Mason Japan

Legg Mason Japan fits well with the adventurous nature of young boys, seeking to provide elevated capital growth through a focus on Japanese companies with above-average growth prospects.

The fund is run by veteran investor Hideo Shiozumi who has been managing Japanese equity since 1970. The manager constructs a highly concentrated, benchmark agnostic portfolio primarily of small-cap companies that generate most of their revenues domestically.

Investors could use this fund to diversify their portfolio further and gain exposure to exciting opportunities in Japanese equities, and Hideo's wide-ranging experience.

For more fund ideas, check out our new Super 60 selection of funds, trusts and ETFs to help add some diversification to your portfolio or, indeed, to begin building your own portfolio.