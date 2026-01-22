ii view: B&M downgrades profit outlook despite better December

Third-quarter trading update to 27 December

UK like for like (LFL) sales down 0.6%

UK Heron Foods LFL sales down 0.1%

French LFL sales up 0.4%

Guidance:

Now expects full-year adjusted profit (EBITDA) of between £440 million and £475 million, down from a previous £470-520 million

Chief executive Tjeerd Jegen said:

"We entered our Golden Quarter sharper on price to reinforce our value proposition with our customers.

“The reset we are driving through Back to B&M Basics is necessary to rebuild the long-term value of the business and these workstreams continue to progress at pace.“

ii round-up:

B&M European Value Retail SA (LSE:BME) today lowered full-year profit hopes as the UK and French discount store operator continued to invest in product prices as part of its ‘back-to-basics’ performance improvement plan.

Third quarter like for like (LFL) or same store sales for the group’s core UK outlets fell 0.6%, although there was a 3% gain in December and positive trends into January, as new management initiatives including sharper pricing kicked in.

Investment in pricing and a subpar performance from the group’s UK Heron Food outlets now see forecasts for annual adjusted profit (EBITDA) reduced to a range of between £440 million and £470 million compared with a previous £470-520 million.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company initially fell 2%, then recovered before drifting lower again. B&M shares more than halved last year. Fellow price focused retailer Card Factory (LSE:CARD) dropped by close to a third in 2025, while the FTSE 250 index improved by 9%.

As of late December, B&M operated 791 variety stores across the UK, along with 343 Heron Food and B&M express stores, and 146 B&M branded outlets in France.

Management focus under the 12-18 month ‘Back to B&M Basics’ plan includes adjusting the mix of products sold and restoring supplier product availability.

Same store sales for Heron Foods declined 0.1%, with sales on the same basis for the French outlets rising 0.4%.

A third-quarter UK profit margin below last year’s levels given ongoing investment in pricing is expected to continue into the fourth quarter. This will assist a clearance of discontinued product lines and a more compelling line up come the start of the new financial year in April.

Full-year results to late March are likely to be announced early to mid-June.



ii view:

Started in 1978 with its first store opening in Blackpool, B&M came to the UK Stock Exchange in June 2014. Today, the seller of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as toiletries, confectionary and cosmetics, competes against rivals such as Aldi, Lidl and even home focused retailers such as B&Q owner Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and furnishings group Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM). Geographically, the UK accounted for 90% of sales over its last financial year, with France the other 10%.

For investors, required investment in product pricing and changes to improve operational performance now see current full-year profit forecasts lowered. Intense competition including online rivals such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Temu from China cannot be ignored. As with all retailers, the weather can influence demand, while higher UK business costs such as employee taxes now weigh on future profits.

On the upside, a performance improvement plan from the relatively new CEO and former Tesco executive continues. A diversity of product and geographical location exists with potential to increase French store numbers. A move in its corporate domicile is expected to increase flexibility towards shareholder returns, while a forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio at around half that of the 10-year average appears to suggest improved value.

In all, scope for caution persists, with profit estimates still under pressure. That said, a turnaround plan and forward dividend yield above 5% are likely to keep speculative investors interested.

Positives:

Diversified product range

Previous payment of special dividends

Negatives:

Uncertain economic outlook

Exposure to currency movements

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy