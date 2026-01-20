ISA ideas: ii experts’ favourite funds and trusts for range of investors

Experts from interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, offer their favourite funds and investment trusts for a range of different investors in 2026.

For the steady investor

Those who appreciate a reliable return without too much fuss might look at global equity income funds. These funds invest in dividend-paying companies from around the world, offering the potential for a growing income stream alongside long-term capital growth.

These funds often lean towards financially robust, well-managed businesses, making them a great match for anyone who loves the idea of steady earnings but still wants exposure to global markets.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, suggests the Fidelity Global Dividend W Acc fund. Lipski says: “The fund has been managed by Dan Roberts since its 2012 launch, drawing on more than two decades of dividend-investing experience. It invests in companies globally that offer a healthy dividend yield and the potential for capital growth and aims to generate roughly 25% more income than its benchmark.

“Companies that demonstrate pricing power and robust balance sheets are favoured, and those holding large amounts of debt are avoided. The portfolio holds around 46 large, resilient companies, with Europe representing roughly 48%, North America 26% and the UK 15%, and no Chinese exposure. Sector allocations are deliberately defensive, led by Financials, Industrials and Consumer Staples.”

For those wanting to spice up their portfolio

Kyle Caldwell, funds and investment education editor at interactive investor, thinks there could be an opportunity for investors in Murray International Ord (LSE:MYI), saying: “Given global stock markets are becoming increasingly concentrated and there are growing fears of the AI theme potentially being overheated, I am looking more towards those investment trusts that use their full global remit in having a good chunk of exposure to Asia Pacific and Latin America. Murray International ticks this box. The portfolio is very different from the wider market, it has a value investment style, and it offers an above-average dividend yield, of around 4%.”

For newer investors

For those new to investing, Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, highlights that a managed solution, such as interactive investor’s Managed ISA, might be a good place to start: “If choosing your own investments makes you feel more nervous, or perhaps you simply aren’t interested or don’t have the time, there are numerous ready-made solutions available on different platforms that suit different risk tolerances.

“One option is interactive investor’s ii Managed ISA. Customers fill out a questionnaire, and they are matched with one of 10 portfolios – in two styles (index investment style and sustainable investment style) and five different levels of risk. This way, every customer can find the most appropriate portfolio for the level of risk they’re willing to take in their investments. Once invested, the portfolio is periodically rebalanced – in line with the risk level you signed up for. The fund fees are low, and there is no separate management fee as it sits within ii’s existing flat-fee subscription-based charging model.”

Additionally, a less experienced investor may look at absolute return or capital preservation funds. These aim to deliver steadier, smoother performance – even when markets get jittery. They use a mix of strategies to limit volatility and help protect against big downturns.

Lipski suggests looking at Trojan O Acc fund, explaining: “Co-managed by Sebastian Lyon and Charlotte Yonge, Trojan Fund takes a conservative, disciplined approach focused on preserving capital and delivering long-term real returns. The manager allocates across a broad range of asset classes, favouring high-quality, resilient investments. The equity portion is focused on large, financially robust companies in developed markets, particularly the UK and US.

“Beyond equities, the fund holds high-quality sovereign and inflation-linked bonds as defensive assets, alongside a strategic allocation to gold. Cash is also used meaningfully to protect capital and allow swift investment when opportunities arise. The fund offers a steady, defensive option for investors seeking long-term real returns with controlled risk.”

For the more experienced investor

Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at interactive investor, looks at IFSL Marlborough Special Sits P Acc – which invests in the dynamic growth potential of the UK’s innovative and agile smaller companies.

“Marlborough Special Situations has been poor in 2025, and in recent years. The fund has more than 150 holdings and small position sizes, with its top holding making up only 2.6% of the portfolio.

“Its sector bets are markedly different too with big weightings to industrials, consumer discretionary shares and technology. Top holdings include Zegona Communications (LSE:ZEG), Boku Inc Ordinary Shares (LSE:BOKU) and SCA Investments.

“However, the fund has a good long-term record, and good exposure to micro-caps, small-caps and mid-caps. It should, in theory, do better when interest rates fall in earnest.”