12 days of personal tax tips this Christmas

7) Bed & ISA It’s straightforward investing cash into a stocks & shares ISA, but you may also be able to move holdings in general investment or trading accounts into the tax-free wrapper as well, if they’re all on the same platform. This involves selling your investments and immediately rebuying them in your ISA, shielding them from tax going forward. You just need to be careful not to transfer so much that you trigger a capital gain. If you’ve got gains worth more than £3,000 you can do it once before the end of the tax year and again at the start of the new tax year on 6 April. The big pension shifts of 2025 and how to navigate them

Retirement case study: how I manage a £2.5m SIPP and ISA portfolio 8) Use your CGT annual allowance – every year The problem with the annual exemption for capital gains tax (CGT) is that most people only use it in the year that they sell their investments. That means if you’ve got even modest investments outside an ISA or pension that you’ve held for years, you could be brewing a big bill. However, there are still ways to use your allowance each year without selling up and exiting the market altogether. A Bed & ISA is one option but, if you don’t have enough allowance remaining, you can still sell gains up to the CGT allowance and reinvest the money elsewhere. This could be an equivalent holding, or you could use it as an opportunity to rebalance your portfolio and restore your original asset allocation. Your future gains won’t be sheltered from tax as they would in an ISA, but the size of that gain will be reduced. 9) Save for the children in your life If you want to help your children (or grandchildren) save for the future and shelter your money from tax, don’t forget that they will have their own ISA allowance too. Each year children can save up to £9,000 in a Junior ISA and you can contribute on their behalf – just be mindful that once they turn 18 they will have full access to their money. 10) Use your annual gift allowance If you’re worried about IHT, there are various gifting allowances, which can take money out of your estate immediately. A good starting point is the annual gift allowance – each year you can give away £3,000 either to one person or divided between a few. In fact, if you didn’t use your allowance last year, you can use that too and give a maximum of £6,000 away tax-free this year. The interplay between CGT and IHT when gifting wealth to children

Is it possible to give away my pension savings to avoid IHT? Also, if you’ve got any weddings lined up in the year to come, there are additional gifting allowances. You can give £5,000 to your children tax-free when they tie the knot, £2,500 to grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) plus £1,000 to anyone else. 11) Plan some regular gifts You can also give away as much you like from your surplus income to reduce your IHT bill. So long as the gifts are regular in nature, come from income and don’t impact your lifestyle, there will be no IHT to pay. The catch is that you need to keep records of your income and expenditure to ensure your executor can prove the gifts meet required criteria. Form IHT403 gives you an idea of the detail HMRC will need. If you aren’t sure where to start, talk to family about what they would appreciate. Squeezed adult children might appreciate contributions to their pensions (which works out incredibly tax effective) or their children’s Junior ISAs (JISAs). Use this lesser-known trick to cut your IHT bill

10 things you might not know about your pension Alternatively, they might welcome support with any other troublesome family costs – whether that’s money for kids’ music lessons, tutors in the run up to big exams or simple help with the mortgage. This option isn’t widely used but, if you don’t mind the admin, it can be an excellent way of getting money out of your estate and helping your family. 12) Work as a team If you’re married (or in a civil partnership) remember there’s a lot of tax to be saved by working together. You can effectively double all your allowances – sheltering a combined £40,000 in tax with ISAs, for example, or giving away £6,000 in tax free gifts to loved ones between you to save on IHT (£12,000 if you didn’t use last year’s allowances). Plan carefully and you may be able to take advantage of both sets of allowances. By transferring savings or investments into your partner’s name for example, you might be able to avoid a tax charge altogether, or, if that’s not an option, pay tax at a lower rate. It can be a bit complicated though, so if you aren’t sure what to do, it’s worth talking to a financial planner.

