The big pension shifts of 2025 and how to navigate them

Credit: J.Studios via Getty Images.

The year 2025 has proved another seismic period for pensions.

Labour pledged after winning power to shake up the retirement landscape and has set the wheels for significant reform in motion.

Proposed changes to pensions have been peppered throughout the year, spanning the tax rules, state benefits and the workplace regime. Taking stock of these developments, knowing when they’ll take effect, and understanding how they might affect you is key to making sure your retirement plans stay the course.

Let’s run through some key changes and outline steps and tips to help you safely navigate the shifting terrain.

1) State pension age under review

Over the summer, the government launched the third review of the state pension age, amid growing concerns about the policy’s sustainability.

Across two reports – one from Dr Suzy Morrissey and the other from the Government Actuary’s Department – it will examine whether the rules around pensionable age are appropriate. Presumably the core touchpoints are whether the scheduled rise to age 68 between 2044 and 2046 should be brought forward and if state pension age should rise higher in the future. We await the outcomes, but it’s feasible that some of us might have to work longer to claim the state pension.

Although the future of the state pension is unclear, the importance of getting the maximum amount when you retire can’t be overstated. Research by Royal London last year found that only half of people who receive the new state pension, introduced in 2016, receive the full £11,973 annual, meaning millions are missing out on some valuable, guaranteed, inflation-proofed retirement income.

To pocket the full state pension, you need 35 years’ qualifying national insurance contributions (NIC) or credits. This shouldn’t be an issue for anyone who’s worked in the UK for most of their career but might be if you’ve spent large periods outside the labour force, such as to raise children.

To find out if you’re on track, it’s wise get a state pension forecast from gov.uk. If there are gaps in your record which create a shortfall, you might be able to plug them by making voluntary NICs.

Getting the full state pension can form the foundation of your retirement income but if you aspire to more financial comfort in your golden years, it’s crucial to accrue sufficient personal savings. The key here is to set clear retirement goals and start working towards them as soon as you can, which has become more important this year considering the state pension’s future uncertainty.

2) Workplace pension contributions to increase in the future?

Alongside the state pension age review, the government also revived the landmark Pensions Commission to “examine why tomorrow’s pensioners are on track to be poorer than today’s and make recommendations for change”.

The central focus for the review is whether to increase the minimum amounts under auto enrolment; the workplace pension initiative launched in 2012. Under current rules, these are 8% of qualifying earnings (between £6,240 and £50,270), with workers paying 5% and employers 3%. There are, however, legitimate concerns that these are too low, which may result in millions of people reaching later life with insufficient wealth to live comfortably. The review will assess the challenges facing self-employed workers who don’t have access to auto enrolment.

Should the Pension Commission decide to jack up the minimum levels, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, with increases phased in over time like when auto enrolment was introduced. That’s because businesses are grappling with higher NICs bills after the reforms implemented at the 2024 Budget and the cost-of-living crisis continues to choke workers’ disposable incomes. These challenges must be countered with the need to encourage people to save more as soon as possible.

In the meantime, it’s important for workers to take matters into their own hands. Many employers go beyond the call of duty, offering pensions far more generous than the legal minimums. You may have to increase what you contribute, but this can be a savvy move as it’s essentially free money to deliver your retirement pot a shot in the arm. Contact your employer’s HR department and find out what’s on offer.

But even if your workplace sticks to the auto enrolment minimums, or you’re self-employed, the other big attraction with pension contributions is upfront tax relief, which could be 20%, 40% or 45% depending on your marginal rate of tax.

Another significant change to workplace pensions was unveiled at this year’s Autumn Budget. From April 2029, only the first £2,000 of salary exchanged for a pension payment will attract NI relief, which is 8% on earnings below £50,270 and 2% on anything above. Currently no cap applies. Whether this will influence how employers approach salary sacrifice is unknown; they have a few years to work things out.

Making the most of salary sacrifice before the £2,000 threshold is implemented to enjoy the full NIC saving, provided what you do is suitable and aligns with your short- and long-term financial plans, is something to consider.