Mind the gap: the areas where fund selection matters

Saltydog was founded more than 15 years ago and our objective has not changed. We provide data-led insights designed to help our members improve the performance of their investments. Each week, we publish reports highlighting the best- and worst-performing sectors, along with a shortlist of the leading funds within each sector. Invest with ii: Top ISA Funds | FTSE Tracker Funds | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA We also run a couple of demonstration portfolios, which show how we are positioning some of our own money. We do not claim to cover every fund available, but our analysis includes most UK-domiciled funds offered by the main investment platforms. Funds are first sorted into their Investment Association (IA) sectors. These are then combined into our own Saltydog groups, based on historic volatility. The least volatile sectors sit in the “Safe Haven” group, followed by “Slow Ahead” and “Steady as She Goes”. The most volatile equity sectors are split between the two “Full Steam Ahead” groups. Specialist sectors are reported separately. These groupings are designed to help our members manage the overall volatility of their portfolios. Sector returns Our primary focus is on sector performance. We believe that sustained sector trends tend to reflect underlying macroeconomic conditions and investor sentiment. Investment outlook: expert opinion, analysis and ideas

Funds and trusts four pros are buying and selling: Q1 2026 As a general principle, we promote selecting sectors first and then deciding which fund to invest in. However, by concentrating on sectors and only ever looking at the leading funds, it’s easy to lose sight of how wide the performance spread can be within a single sector. To address that, we have reviewed our data for 2025 and identified the best- and worst-performing fund in each sector.