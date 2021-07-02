Most-bought investments: June 2021

What were the most-popular funds, trusts and shares on the interactive investor platform?

Appetite for domestic investment opportunities on interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, remained resilient in June despite an uptick in inflation and delay in lifting the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Four UK-centric portfolios are among the top 10 bestselling ETFs, with iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF ranking highest in first and third positions, respectively.

When it comes to funds, Marlborough Nano Cap Growth (eighth) and MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth (ninth) remain among the top rankings.

Elsewhere, it was another more muted month for Baillie Gifford, which had dominated the fund bestsellers' list for most of last year and the first quarter of this year.

Funds by the Scotland-based asset manager account for just two of the top 10 most-bought funds last month – down from seven in February, five in March and three in April and May (respectively). Baillie Gifford American ranks highest in third position, ahead of Baillie Gifford Positive Change in fifth.

Meanwhile, Vanguard had another strong showing in June, with funds by the US-based asset manager once again accounting for four of the top 10: Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% in second position, the 60% equity variant in fourth, the 100% equity option in sixth and Vanguard US Equity Index in seventh.

June’s new entry is L&G Global Technology Index Trust (10th place), replacing Baillie Gifford Global Discovery.

On the investment trust front, HG Capital Trust is the only new entrant in ninth position, replacing Alliance Trust.

Scottish Mortgage (first) and BlackRock World Mining Trust retain their places at the helm of the table, while City of London edged up a place third.

In fourth and fifth place are Monks and Capital Gearing. Both climbed two places.

Tech-centric Polar Capital Technology Trust (sixth), Smithson (seventh) and Edinburgh Worldwide (10th) complete the top 10.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor said: “Despite inflation creeping up above the Bank of England’s 2% target to 2.1% - with indicators pointing to further raises in future - and Covid ‘Freedom Day’ being pushed back from 22 June to 19 July, appetite for UK funds among our customers held firm.

“It seems investors are becoming more optimistic about the UK outlook as Brexit uncertainty has somewhat passed and vaccination levels are much higher relative to other regions. Despite the delay in full reopening and still rising new cases, mortality levels remain low due to speed of vaccinations.

“Investment trusts that could represent reasonable inflation hedges, such as Capital Gearing and BlackRock World Mining, also crept up the tables.

“After dominating our bestsellers' list for most of the year, Baillie Gifford now plays second fiddle to Vanguard on the top 10 bestsellers list in recent months. The reversal in fortunes comes amid a resurgence in demand for passive solutions, according to Investment Association figures.

“Global portfolios once again dominate, accounting for half of the top 10 fund bestsellers, while technology remains a popular play, with Polar Capital Technology Trust once again ranking among the top bestseller and L&G Global Technology Index Trust making the cut in June.

“There is still no place for China and Asia-Pacific focused portfolios, which have fallen out of the top 10 for the second month in a row.”

Commenting on the most-bought equities, Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst, interactive investor, says: ““Considerations for the pandemic and its impact on the outlook remain front and centre for investors.

Growing vaccination rates across populations continue to battle nerves regarding the spread of the Delta variant. Once again, travel-related companies such as IAG, easyJet and Rolls-Royce have proved prominent in share positions.

Elsewhere, a backdrop of central bank money-printing continues to play into the cryptocurrency story with Argo Blockchain a favoured play - as it does with commodity prices and mining stocks such as Glencore.”

Top 10 most-bought investments on interactive investor in June 2021