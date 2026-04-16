Nvidia breaks records as Wall Street makes ‘astonishing’ recovery

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The longest-ever winning streak by NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and a three-day 10% bounce for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares today ensured the S&P 500 index opened above 7,000 for the first time.

The sudden revival of Wall Street’s AI trade and impact of the Middle East ceasefire means the benchmark is back above its pre-war level, having jumped by 10.7% over the last 11 sessions.

This pace even outstrips last year's Liberation Day bounce-back, which saw a 10.1% rise over the same period. In fact, the S&P 500 has achieved a 10%-plus rally in 11 sessions only 15 times this century – averaging roughly once every couple of years.

Deutsche Bank said that the velocity of the ascent was “nothing short of astonishing”, adding that the market has largely adhered to the typical geopolitical playbook by achieving a full recovery within six or seven weeks.

Confidence in the AI build-out has benefited from this week’s first-quarter results by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Europe-listed counterpart ASML Holding NV (EURONEXT:ASML) - both top 10 holdings of Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust.

They lifted their revenue 2026 guidance, with ASML describing how its customers were accelerating their capacity expansion plans for this year and beyond.

City bank Berenberg, which retains a Buy stance on ASML shares, said: “In our view, the favourable semiconductor capex spending environment is set to continue in the near term, supported by strong AI-related demand and a constrained memory market.”

UBS added that the upgrade was notable because ASML typically revises its guidance around mid-year, suggesting better visibility on strong demand amid long-term supply agreements.

The wider boost to tech sentiment meant Nvidia shares closed last night near to $200 for a market capitalisation of $4.8 trillion (£3.6 trillion), having risen 11 consecutive days in the semiconductor giant’s best run on record.

The shares were at $165 at the start of trading on 31 March, when we reported that a multiple of about 19.6 times forecast 12-month earnings was the company’s lowest since 2019.

Microsoft was also down to 20 times from about 35 in August last year. Its shares remain more than 13% lower year-to-date despite a 10% surge over the past three sessions - its best run in six years.

Microsoft shares traded higher at $413.92 today, while Nvidia drifted in a session when the S&P 500 index held its position above 7,000, hitting a record 7,040 in early deals.