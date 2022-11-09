Share Sleuth: two cheap shares on my radar, but there’s a problem

Richard Beddard sizes up two companies that are contenders for investment. However, he has not hit the buy button on either. Here, he explains why.

When I sat down to think about trades on 1 November, doing nothing was a strong possibility.

The portfolio did not have enough cash to add more shares at my minimum trade size of 2.5% of Share Sleuth’s total size. I would have had to reduce an existing holding to fund a purchase, but there were no obvious holdings to reduce.

I have not suffered a dramatic loss of confidence in the long-term prospects of any of the portfolio’s holdings. Neither is any holding so big it would make the performance of Share Sleuth too dependent on the performance of one share.

Trading to improve the portfolio

There is a third reason I will reduce or eliminate a holding, though, and that is when I have the opportunity to add to a holding that is “obviously” a better long term-investment.

The definition of “obviously” in this sense is a technical one. It means that my Decision Engine gives the share I want to add or the holding I want to increase, a score of two or more points more than the holding I want to eliminate, or reduce.

In this way, I can improve Share Sleuth by substituting lower-scoring shares with higher-scoring ones.

Not all the shares at the top of the Decision Engine table were available to the portfolio, as it already owns substantial holdings in some of them including top-ranked Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN).

But there were five top-ranked shares that were under-represented in Share Sleuth: Anpario (LSE:ANP), Dewhurst Group (LSE:DWHT), Focusrite (LSE:TUNE), Next (LSE:NXT) and RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS).

Two names stood out: Anpario because it was the only one that scored nine, and Focusrite because it is the smallest holding in the top of the table barring Marks Electrical (LSE:MRK), which I am having second thoughts about.

Re-evaluating Anpario

Anpario is a manufacturer of natural animal feed supplements. It stands to benefit as farms reduce the use of antibiotics to promote animal growth and improve farm productivity.

I scored the company in June, giving it top marks in every category except price. The share price tumbled though, after the company warned in September that hard times for farmers and cost inflation in its own supply chain mean maintaining profit at last year’s record levels will be a challenge.

This is likely to be a temporary setback, and unlikely to impact my score, which is based on strategic factors. But as readers of last week’s Decision Engine update will know, my subconscious has been bothering me about something else: climate change.

Sources I trust tell us the easiest way we can reduce our impact on the climate is to eat less meat because meat is a very inefficient way of farming protein. This trend may be established in some European countries.

​​​​​​If people around the world were to eat less meat, the market would contract, which would be bad news from an investment angle, but good news from an environmental one.

However, even though Anpario supplies an industry that is harmful to the environment, Anpario itself is not. Because it makes farms more productive, it improves their environmental credentials, reducing their carbon emissions.

As long as we eat meat, it is part of the solution, and Anpario’s major customers tend to be farmers of less impactful animal products such as eggs, milk and poultry.

The portfolio’s holding puts me in a dilemma that is not reflected in its very high score, so I have taken the unusual step of reducing Anpario’s score for risks (things that could stop it making more money) from 2/2 to 1/2.

That only reduces Anpario’s to 8/9 though, so it is still a contender for investment.

Re-evaluating Marks Electrical

While I am taking this opportunity to deal with issues I overlooked when I last evaluated businesses, I have also reduced Marks Electrical’s score for fairness by one to 1/2.

This seems harsh, because I have no reason to believe that its founder, Mark Smithson, would act against the interests of minority shareholders, but his ownership combined with that of other members of his family is sufficient to give him near-absolute control.

Because the share has only been listed for a year, we do not have a long track record of stewardship to fall back on, so I would rather err on the side of prudence.

The business is quite unique (in a good way) as I noted when I scored it in June.