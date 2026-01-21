US earnings season: Trump overshadows more strong results

US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum (WEF) today in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The sell America trade behind Tuesday’s big Wall Street reverse today continued to overshadow optimism over the prospect of another robust US earnings season.

The triple sell-off in US equities, Treasuries and dollar in response to President Donald Trump’s Greenland ambitions has been accompanied by a rise in the Vix volatility index.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) featured among Tuesday’s big fallers as Wall Street experienced its worst session in three months, with the S&P 500 index down by about 2%.

There was some appetite for a rebound today as the S&P 500 index traded about 0.8% higher at the time of Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Last April it took far bigger moves in markets before there was a climbdown over Liberation Day tariffs.

Capital Economics said: “At the time, concern about the speed and scale of the sell-off in Treasuries in particular was reportedly a decisive factor in the US administration’s more conciliatory tone. So, what could prompt a big move in Treasuries this time around?

“One possibility would be concern about another ‘sell America’ trade gathering momentum.”

The focus on a potential trade war between the US and Europe has offset the positive early signs from the Wall Street results season, with resilient economic growth and ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) advances set to lift fourth-quarter earnings by 7% on a year earlier.

That compares with the S&P 500’s 13% improvement in the previous three months, although UBS is more optimistic for the fourth quarter based on a 12% forecast.

Bank of America (BofA) is looking for a rise of 11%, driven by further growth of 26% in the technology sector. The rest of S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow by just 1%.

It pointed out that 73% of last week’s early reporters beat on earnings per share, which is better than the usual week one average of 68% but slightly below last quarter's 76%.

Most banks beat expectations, but the results were not strong enough to support stocks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

The sell-off following a strong run for shares was blamed on Trump's proposed credit card interest rate cap, rather than weakness in the fundamental outlook.

Other early reporters have included Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL), which provided more evidence of a K-shaped economy as sectors appear to diverge at vastly different rates.

The airline reported premium revenues growth of 9%, which BofA said took the spread against the main cabin segment to a record 16 percentage points.

The bank also highlighted strong earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM), which it said added fuel back into the AI trade as the company guided up on both revenue and capital expenditure.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares today opened 4% lower despite last night’s results showing forecast-beating earnings and revenues alongside subscriber growth of nearly 8% to more than 325 million.

The sell-off came as Netflix said it expects to increase programme spending by 10% this year, which could hit earnings. Its current-quarter forecast for earnings per share was light of expectations, while a potential deal for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:WBD) could add $275 million (£205 million) to costs.

The earnings season picks up pace next week with Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) due after the closing bell on Wednesday 28 January before Apple the following evening. Nvidia investors will have to wait until 26 February for the chip giant’s quarterly figures.