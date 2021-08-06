Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Aviva, Prudential, Deliveroo

6th August 2021 12:01

Keith Bowman from interactive investor

It’s a hectic time for company results, and more big names will be reporting in the days ahead.

Monday 9 August

Trading statements 

Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL.), PageGroup, H&T Group, Clarkson, TI Fluid Systems

AGM/EGM

NextEnergy Solar Fund, Shefa Gems Ltd

Tuesday 10 August

Trading statements 

Abrdn (LSE:ABDN), Bellway, Derwent London, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), InterContinental Hotels (LSE:IHG), Gamesys Group, IWG Group, M&G (LSE:MNG), Marshall Motor Holdings, S&U PLC, Watches of Switzerland Group PLC, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Georgia Capital, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

Wednesday 11 August

Trading statements 

4imprint Group, Admiral Group (LSE:ADM), Atalaya Mining, Avast PLC, CLS Holdings PLC, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Gem Diamonds Ltd, Hill & Smith Holdings, Hostelworld Group, Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX), Provident Financial, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Quilter, RPS Group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Vaalco Energy Inc

AGM/EGM

Block Energy, Mountview Estates

Thursday 12 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), BP (LSE:BP.), Direct Line, Domino's Pizza, Evraz, Ferrexpo. Fresnillo, Halfords, Halma, IMI, Legal & General Group, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, NatWest Group, Next, Pearson, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Segro, Standard Chartered 

Trading statements 

Aviva (LSE:AV.), Coca-Cola HBC, Entain (LSE:ENT), Mears Group, TUI AG (LSE:TUI), Victec Group, 

AGM/EGM

BMO Global Smaller Companies, Lookers, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Napster Group, Victoria Oil & Gas

Friday 13 August

Trading statements 

Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

iEnergizer

