The Week Ahead: Aviva, Prudential, Deliveroo
6th August 2021 12:01
It’s a hectic time for company results, and more big names will be reporting in the days ahead.
Monday 9 August
Trading statements
Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL.), PageGroup, H&T Group, Clarkson, TI Fluid Systems
AGM/EGM
NextEnergy Solar Fund, Shefa Gems Ltd
Tuesday 10 August
Trading statements
Abrdn (LSE:ABDN), Bellway, Derwent London, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), InterContinental Hotels (LSE:IHG), Gamesys Group, IWG Group, M&G (LSE:MNG), Marshall Motor Holdings, S&U PLC, Watches of Switzerland Group PLC, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Georgia Capital, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
Wednesday 11 August
Trading statements
4imprint Group, Admiral Group (LSE:ADM), Atalaya Mining, Avast PLC, CLS Holdings PLC, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Gem Diamonds Ltd, Hill & Smith Holdings, Hostelworld Group, Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX), Provident Financial, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Quilter, RPS Group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Vaalco Energy Inc
AGM/EGM
Block Energy, Mountview Estates
Thursday 12 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), BP (LSE:BP.), Direct Line, Domino's Pizza, Evraz, Ferrexpo. Fresnillo, Halfords, Halma, IMI, Legal & General Group, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, NatWest Group, Next, Pearson, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Segro, Standard Chartered
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), Coca-Cola HBC, Entain (LSE:ENT), Mears Group, TUI AG (LSE:TUI), Victec Group,
AGM/EGM
BMO Global Smaller Companies, Lookers, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Napster Group, Victoria Oil & Gas
Friday 13 August
Trading statements
Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
iEnergizer
