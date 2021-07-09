The Week Ahead: Burberry, ASOS, Barratt Developments
9th July 2021 13:30
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and events that investors should watch out for.
US results reporting season begins in earnest this week. Click on these useful links to see what the experts think might happen in the days and weeks ahead.
Monday 12 July
Trading statements
Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Photo-Me International, Thruvision, ULS Technology
AGM/EGM
Charles Stanley, BrandShield Systems, Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust, Urban Logistics REIT, Vectura Group
Tuesday 13 July
Trading statements
EMIS Group, Kier Group, Omega Diagnostics, Solid State, Synectics, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
British Land, LondonMetric Property, Vianet Group, Mode Global Holdings, Evgen Pharma, BWA Group, Iconic Labs, UP Global Sourcing
Wednesday 14 July
Trading statements
Accrol Group, Ashmore, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), DP Eurasia, Dunelm, Knights Group, Kromek, PageGroup, System1 Group
AGM/EGM
India Capital Growth Fund, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Telit Communications, LXI REIT, B.P. Marsh & Partners, Draper Esprit
Thursday 15 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include International Biotechnology Trust (LSE:IBT), Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) and Volex (LSE:VLX).
Trading statements
ASOS (LSE:ASC), Charles Stanley, Costain Group, Experian, Galliford Try, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Hays, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Redcentric, Severn Trent
AGM/EGM
Airtel Africa, BT Group, Distil, Dukemount Capital, Electrocomponents, French Connection, Helical, Mind Gym, Playtech, Renewi, Water Intelligence
Friday 16 July
Trading statements
Rio Tinto, Eve Sleep
AGM/EGM
Homeserve, Bermele, Cambria Automobiles, DCC, Ormonde Mining
