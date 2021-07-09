Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Burberry, ASOS, Barratt Developments

9th July 2021 13:30

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and events that investors should watch out for. 

US results reporting season begins in earnest this week. Click on these useful links to see what the experts think might happen in the days and weeks ahead. 

Monday 12 July

Trading statements 

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Photo-Me International, Thruvision, ULS Technology

AGM/EGM

Charles Stanley, BrandShield Systems, Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust, Urban Logistics REIT, Vectura Group

Tuesday 13 July

Trading statements 

EMIS Group, Kier Group, Omega Diagnostics, Solid State, Synectics, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

British Land, LondonMetric Property, Vianet Group, Mode Global Holdings, Evgen Pharma, BWA Group, Iconic Labs, UP Global Sourcing

Wednesday 14 July

Trading statements 

Accrol Group, Ashmore, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), DP Eurasia, Dunelm, Knights Group, Kromek, PageGroup, System1 Group

AGM/EGM

India Capital Growth Fund, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Telit Communications, LXI REIT, B.P. Marsh & Partners, Draper Esprit

Thursday 15 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include International Biotechnology Trust (LSE:IBT), Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH) and Volex (LSE:VLX).

Trading statements 

ASOS (LSE:ASC), Charles Stanley, Costain Group, Experian, Galliford Try, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Hays, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Redcentric, Severn Trent

AGM/EGM

Airtel Africa, BT Group, Distil, Dukemount Capital, Electrocomponents, French Connection, Helical, Mind Gym, Playtech, Renewi, Water Intelligence

Friday 16 July

Trading statements 

Rio Tinto, Eve Sleep

AGM/EGM

Homeserve, Bermele, Cambria Automobiles, DCC, Ormonde Mining 

