The Week Ahead: HSBC, BP, Shell, BT, Next, Glencore

Results and updates come thick and fast from the FTSE 100’s biggest companies, but how will they be received? Here are the key dates for your diary.

27th October 2023 12:36

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 30 October

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, Computacenter, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Lok'n Store, Pearson

AGM/EGM

Angus Energy

Tuesday 31 October

Trading statements

BP (LSE:BP.), Coca-Cola HBC, Elementis, essensys, Georgia Capital, Grit Real Estate Income Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Spectris, TP ICAP Group, UP Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

Bowen Fintech, City of London Investment Trust, Crimson Tide, Indus Gas, New Energy One Acquisition, Newmark Security, Tlou Energy, Walls & Futures REIT

Wednesday 1 November

Trading statements

Asos, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, GSK (LSE:GSK), Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Kappa, Weir

AGM/EGM

BHP Group, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Frontier Developments, JP Morgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, Stranger Holdings, Tavistock Investments

Thursday 2 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Tritax Big Box Ord (LSE:BBOX) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB).

Trading statements

BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Derwent London, Entain, Haleon, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Kin & Carta, OSB Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smith & Nephew, TI Fluid Systems, Trainline

AGM/EGM

Instem, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, Tintra

Friday 3 November

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Cap-XX Ltd  

