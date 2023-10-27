The Week Ahead: HSBC, BP, Shell, BT, Next, Glencore
Results and updates come thick and fast from the FTSE 100’s biggest companies, but how will they be received? Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 30 October
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, Computacenter, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Lok'n Store, Pearson
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy
Tuesday 31 October
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Coca-Cola HBC, Elementis, essensys, Georgia Capital, Grit Real Estate Income Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Spectris, TP ICAP Group, UP Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
Bowen Fintech, City of London Investment Trust, Crimson Tide, Indus Gas, New Energy One Acquisition, Newmark Security, Tlou Energy, Walls & Futures REIT
Wednesday 1 November
Trading statements
Asos, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, GSK (LSE:GSK), Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Kappa, Weir
AGM/EGM
BHP Group, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Frontier Developments, JP Morgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, Stranger Holdings, Tavistock Investments
Thursday 2 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Renishaw (LSE:RSW), Tritax Big Box Ord (LSE:BBOX) and Whitbread (LSE:WTB).
Trading statements
BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Derwent London, Entain, Haleon, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Kin & Carta, OSB Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smith & Nephew, TI Fluid Systems, Trainline
AGM/EGM
Instem, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, Tintra
Friday 3 November
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Cap-XX Ltd
