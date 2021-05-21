Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: M&S, Aviva and Aveva

21st May 2021 12:08

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 24 May

Trading statements 

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Hilton Food, Kainos, Norman Broadbent, Randall & Quilter

AGM/EGM

4D Pharma, Blackbird, CloudCall, Energean, Hilton Food

Tuesday 25 May

Trading statements 

Aveva Group (LSE:AVV), Avon Rubber, Bank of Cyprus, Big Yellow, Calnex Solutions, Electrocomponents, Helical, Hurricane Energy, Ixico, Mothercare, NAHL Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Shaftesbury, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT

AGM/EGM

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Bank of Cyprus, Bank of Georgia, Bank of Ireland, Edenville Energy, Empiric Student Property, Epwin, Georgia Capital, Harworth, Hill & Smith, Logistics Development, Marlowe, Mortgage Advice Bureau, OSB Group, Quarto, Restaurant Group, Riverstone Energy, Serabi Gold, Yew Grove REIT

Wednesday 26 May

Trading statements 

ASA International, Auction Technology, Babcock International, Biffa, British Land, Bytes Technology, De La Rue, Equiniti, HICL Infrastructure, Intertek, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Mediclinic International, Oxford Metrics, Softcat, SSE, U&I Group

AGM/EGM

Anglo Pacific Group, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Bango, Coca-Cola European Partners, Deltic Energy, Equiniti, eve Sleep, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, Intertek, JTC, Judges Scientific, Keywords Studios, M&G, Playtech, Rambler Metals & Mining, Zotefoams

Thursday 27 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Sage (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) and Games Workshop (LSE:GAW).

Trading statements 

AJ Bell, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Caledonia Investments, Charles Stanley, Daily Mail & General Trust, Impax Asset Management, Invinity Energy Systems, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, PayPoint, Pets at Home, Picton Property Income, Renewi, Tate & Lyle, Ted Baker, Tharisa, United Utilities

AGM/EGM

BMO Private Equity Trust, Bodycote, Bonhill Group, Cambridge Cognition, Curtis Banks, Deltex Medical, Ferrexpo, Glenveagh Properties, Great Western Mining, Hochschild Mining, Inchcape, Independent Investment Trust, International Public Partnerships, Nucleus Financial Group, Oxford BioMedica, Resolute Mining, Restore, ValiRx, Vectura, Xeros Technology, XLMedia, Yu Group

Friday 28 May

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Tekcapital, HSBC, Agronomics, AG Barr, Ebiquity, Real Estate Investors, Reckitt Benckiser, Minoan Group, Rotala

