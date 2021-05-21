The Week Ahead: M&S, Aviva and Aveva
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 24 May
Trading statements
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Hilton Food, Kainos, Norman Broadbent, Randall & Quilter
AGM/EGM
4D Pharma, Blackbird, CloudCall, Energean, Hilton Food
Tuesday 25 May
Trading statements
Aveva Group (LSE:AVV), Avon Rubber, Bank of Cyprus, Big Yellow, Calnex Solutions, Electrocomponents, Helical, Hurricane Energy, Ixico, Mothercare, NAHL Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Shaftesbury, Speedy Hire, Warehouse REIT
AGM/EGM
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Bank of Cyprus, Bank of Georgia, Bank of Ireland, Edenville Energy, Empiric Student Property, Epwin, Georgia Capital, Harworth, Hill & Smith, Logistics Development, Marlowe, Mortgage Advice Bureau, OSB Group, Quarto, Restaurant Group, Riverstone Energy, Serabi Gold, Yew Grove REIT
Wednesday 26 May
Trading statements
ASA International, Auction Technology, Babcock International, Biffa, British Land, Bytes Technology, De La Rue, Equiniti, HICL Infrastructure, Intertek, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Mediclinic International, Oxford Metrics, Softcat, SSE, U&I Group
AGM/EGM
Anglo Pacific Group, Arbuthnot Banking Group, Bango, Coca-Cola European Partners, Deltic Energy, Equiniti, eve Sleep, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, Intertek, JTC, Judges Scientific, Keywords Studios, M&G, Playtech, Rambler Metals & Mining, Zotefoams
Thursday 27 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Sage (LSE:SGE), Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) and Games Workshop (LSE:GAW).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Caledonia Investments, Charles Stanley, Daily Mail & General Trust, Impax Asset Management, Invinity Energy Systems, Johnson Matthey, LondonMetric Property, PayPoint, Pets at Home, Picton Property Income, Renewi, Tate & Lyle, Ted Baker, Tharisa, United Utilities
AGM/EGM
BMO Private Equity Trust, Bodycote, Bonhill Group, Cambridge Cognition, Curtis Banks, Deltex Medical, Ferrexpo, Glenveagh Properties, Great Western Mining, Hochschild Mining, Inchcape, Independent Investment Trust, International Public Partnerships, Nucleus Financial Group, Oxford BioMedica, Resolute Mining, Restore, ValiRx, Vectura, Xeros Technology, XLMedia, Yu Group
Friday 28 May
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Tekcapital, HSBC, Agronomics, AG Barr, Ebiquity, Real Estate Investors, Reckitt Benckiser, Minoan Group, Rotala
