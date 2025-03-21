The Week Ahead: Next, Kingfisher, Fevertree, Vistry
Watch out for some big names and interesting investment stories in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
21st March 2025 12:36
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 24 March
Trading statements
Abingdon Health, Caledonia Mining, RTC Group, S4 Capital, Science Group, Social Housing REIT, Tandem Group, Team Internet Group
AGM/EGM
CleanTech Lithium, Herald Investment Trust, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Vela Technologies, Versarien
Tuesday 25 March
Trading statements
AG Barr, Ashtead Technology, Bellway, BioPharma Credit, EKF Diagnostics, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gamma Communications, GetBusy, Henry Boot, IP Group, Journeo, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Mission Group, MP Evans, Personal Group Holdings, Regional REIT, Sareum Holdings, Smiths Group, Time Finance, Tullow Oil, Ultimate Products, WAG Payment Solutions, Xaar
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, Metals One, Titon Holdings, Various Eateries
Wednesday 26 March
Trading statements
Aeorema Communications, Anpario, Aptitude Software Group, Everplay Group, Evoke, Ithaca Energy, Kenmare Resources, Luceco, Pharos Energy, Virgin Wines UK, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)
AGM/EGM
Capital Gearing Trust, Crest Nicholson, Hollywood Bowl Group, Oneiro Energy, Renewi
Thursday 27 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, M&G, Prudential and Taylor Wimpey.
Trading statements
Airea, Capricorn Energy, Chesnara, Ecora Resources, Empresaria, EnQuest, Franchise Brands, International Public Partnerships Ltd, James Halstead, M&C Saatchi, Next (LSE:NXT), Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Playtech, Robinson, Tribal Group, TruFin
AGM/EGM
Challenger Energy, Eco Buildings Group, React Group, Tekmar Group
Friday 28 March
Trading statements
Amaroq Minerals, BBGI Global Infrastructure SA, Ultimate Products
AGM/EGM
Kitwave Group, LBG Media, Oxford BioDynamics
