The Week Ahead: Next, Kingfisher, Fevertree, Vistry

Watch out for some big names and interesting investment stories in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

21st March 2025 12:36

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 24 March

Trading statements

Abingdon Health, Caledonia Mining, RTC Group, S4 Capital, Science Group, Social Housing REIT, Tandem Group, Team Internet Group

AGM/EGM

CleanTech Lithium, Herald Investment Trust, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Vela Technologies, Versarien

Tuesday 25 March

Trading statements

AG Barr, Ashtead Technology, Bellway, BioPharma Credit, EKF Diagnostics, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gamma Communications, GetBusy, Henry Boot, IP Group, Journeo, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Mission Group, MP Evans, Personal Group Holdings, Regional REIT, Sareum Holdings, Smiths Group, Time Finance, Tullow Oil, Ultimate Products, WAG Payment Solutions, Xaar

AGM/EGM

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, Metals One, Titon Holdings, Various Eateries

Wednesday 26 March

Trading statements

Aeorema Communications, Anpario, Aptitude Software Group, Everplay Group, Evoke, Ithaca Energy, Kenmare Resources, Luceco, Pharos Energy, Virgin Wines UK, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)

AGM/EGM

Capital Gearing Trust, Crest Nicholson, Hollywood Bowl Group, Oneiro Energy, Renewi

Thursday 27 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, M&G, Prudential and Taylor Wimpey.

Trading statements

Airea, Capricorn Energy, Chesnara, Ecora Resources, Empresaria, EnQuest, Franchise Brands, International Public Partnerships Ltd, James Halstead, M&C Saatchi, Next (LSE:NXT), Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Playtech, Robinson, Tribal Group, TruFin

AGM/EGM

Challenger Energy, Eco Buildings Group, React Group, Tekmar Group

Friday 28 March

Trading statements

Amaroq Minerals, BBGI Global Infrastructure SA, Ultimate Products

AGM/EGM

Kitwave Group, LBG Media, Oxford BioDynamics

