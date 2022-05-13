The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Aviva, Burberry, Royal Mail, easyJet
A batch of FTSE 100 companies and household names publish results and trading updates in the days ahead. Here are some of the big dates for your diary.
- Your vote counts: Shell, Prudential, Aston Martin, Restaurant Group
- What Rolls-Royce just told shareholders at this year's AGM
- Glencore and Scottish Mortgage suffer heavy losses as sell-off continues
- BRICs: is the famous investment acronym no longer fit for purpose?
- Eight star fund managers you can buy on the cheap
Monday 16 May
Trading statements
Diploma, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Greggs, Petropavlovsk, Ryanair Holdings
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, Allianz Technology Trust, lackbird, BSF Enterprise, Crossword Cybersecurity, DigitalBox, Ethernity Networks, Jubilee Metals, Mast Energy Developments, Metal Tiger
Tuesday 17 May
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Benchmark Holdings, Big Yellow, Britvic, C&C, DCC, Fresnillo, Imperial Brands, Lamprell, Land Securities, Micro Focus International, Renew Holdings, Shoe Zone, Smartspace Software, Sureserve, TI Fluid Systems, Tremor International, Tritax EuroBox, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, Velocys, Victorian Plumbing, Vitec, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Watkin Jones, Zytronic
AGM/EGM
Accesso Technology, Capital & Regional, Chaarat Gold, Chesnara, Equals Group, European Assets Trust, Fidelity Japan Trust, Fintel, Fresnillo, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund, GENinCode, Greggs, IQGeo, Kefi Gold & Copper, Mears Group, Mercantile Investment Trust, Vitec, Vivo Energy
Wednesday 18 May
Trading statements
Assura, Aviva (LSE:AV.), British Land, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Dev Clever Holdings, Experian, Future, Marston's, N Brown, Ninety One, Polarean Imaging, Premier Foods, TBC Bank, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
ABCAM, abrdn, Alliance Pharma, Burford Capital, Coats Group, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities, EKF Diagnostics, Highcroft Investments, Impax Environmental Markets, JPMorgan American Investment Trust, Keller Group, LMS Capital, Merchants Trust, PensionBee Group, Permanent TSB Group, PYX Resources, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Schroder UK Public Private Trust, Science Group, Seplat Energy, TI Fluid Systems, Vesuvius
Thursday 19 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK), Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) and Tesco (LSE:TSCO).
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Auction Technology, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Countryside Partnerships, Dialight, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Essentra, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Fevertree Drinks, Gamma Communications, Great Portland Estates, Idox, Inspecs, Investec, JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, National Grid, Purplebricks, Qinetiq, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), S&U, Smart Metering Systems
AGM/EGM
Bigblu Broadband, Brand Architekts, Capital & Regional, Computacenter, Cornish Metals, Dialight, Ebiquity, Eqtec, Essentra, Fevertree Drinks, Gamma Communications, Genuit, Headlam, Inchcape, InnovaDerma, Irish Residential Properties REIT, K3 Business Technology, Light Science Tech, Live Co Group, McColl's Retail, musicMagpie, Network International Holdings, Next, Pharos Energy, Property Franchise Group, Rotala, Smart Metering Systems, St James's Place, Tyman
Friday 20 May
Trading statements
Close Brothers, Wincanton
AGM/EGM
Keywords Studios, Real Estate Investors, Resolute Mining
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks