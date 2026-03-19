What today’s interest rate decision means for your retirement income

Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates on hold at its second meeting of 2026 drew little surprise.

Turmoil in the Middle East has rippled through the global economy, rattling stock markets and stoking fears of hotter inflation. Central banks around the world are clearly wary about the wider implications for their respective economies. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday increased its key cash rate to 4.1%, citing the Iran war as a key driver behind its decision, while the US Federal Reserve yesterday chose to maintain rates at the 3.50-3.75% benchmark range.

The UK’s central bank also heeded caution, announcing at noon today its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had unanimously voted to leave the bank rate unchanged at 3.75%. It’s extremely rare for all nine members to agree.

“Conflict in the Middle East has significantly shifted the outlook for inflation. Absent this shock, the underlying disinflation process had continued broadly as I expected and, consistent with my vote in February, I would have expected to vote for a cut again in March,” said MPC member Sarah Breeden in the summary notes.

Just a few weeks ago, the anticipated outcome was in stark contrast. Odds of a 0.25 percentage point reduction were around 80% before the conflict started but plunged to less than 1% ahead of the vote, with concerns that a sustained energy shock could trigger inflation to speed up again. The gloomy sentiment has spilled into markets. This morning, the FTSE 100 plunged more than 2% within hours of opening.

UK inflation has softened recently, with the consumer prices index (CPI) easing to 3% in January. Alongside slowing wage growth, high unemployment and a sluggish economic growth, this development paved the way for lower interest rates.

But the prospect of near-term rate cuts now appears remote. According to the Treasury’s forecast for the economy, published yesterday, economists expect inflation to hit 2.6% in the fourth quarter of 2026, above previous expectations.

Markets had priced in two rate reductions during 2026, but some analysts have warned rates may need to edge back up to 4% to keep things under control. Cheaper mortgage deals have already been pulled from the shelves with the average borrower securing a new loan expected to pay an extra £800 a year.

Investors either in retirement or fast approaching their golden years might be particularly concerned about what’s going on, and what today’s rate decision means for them. Abrupt economic shifts affect all of us, but retirees can be more vulnerable as the assets they’ve accrued need to last - the scope for boosting savings and income is often limited.

Here are five things to know to steel yourself for the expected trajectories of interest rates, inflation and investment markets.

1) Stay invested and make sure you’re diversified

If inflation does indeed remain higher for longer, your retirement savings must work harder to retain their value in ‘real terms’. You may need to increase withdrawals to maintain your standard of living.

The best way to make sure higher withdrawals don’t cause any lasting damage to your savings is to maintain exposure in things that aim to grow quicker than prices rise – notably the stock market.

How much you choose to allocate to the stock market depends on your personal risk appetite and capacity to absorb heavy losses should they arrive. Equally, making sure your portfolio is spread around different parts of globe, stretching across different sectors and asset classes is an effective way to reduce volatility should markets continue to shake.

2) Some asset classes and products benefit when interest rates remain higher

The main winners when interest rates come down are borrowers, who see monthly loan repayments ease either straightaway or at a point in the future.

In contrast, lower interest rates mean we earn less on our savings, hurting our short-term returns and leaving them more exposed to inflation. So, by default, when interest rates stay put and the outlook suggests that may continue in the near term, any money we hold in cash can benefit.

That doesn’t mean you don’t need to act in response to today’s decision. Finding cash accounts paying interest above inflation may require some legwork, especially as savings rates have been falling this year in response to interest rate expectations. According to data from Moneyfacts, two-thirds of savings accounts are below the 3.75% base rate.

One option for investors to house short-term holdings is money market funds, a cash-like alternative that has increased in popularity in recent times. Returns on money market funds tend to rise and fall in line with the bank rate, so will be more attractive than if the MPC had reduced rates today.

Beyond asset classes, some products also benefit from higher interest rates, notably annuities. These pay a guaranteed income for life or a set period, with the rates offer heavily influenced by 15-year gilt yields. Gilt yields have eased since the start of the year, but the Iran conflict has reversed this trend, which may feed through to annuity rates over the coming months.

That alone shouldn’t necessarily prompt you to buy an annuity. With lifetime annuities you can’t change your mind down the line, and there are various options and features to wade through, so this isn’t a decision to make in haste. It’s best to consult a regulated financial planner to make sure what you’re doing is suitable and aligns with your personal retirement income goals.

3) Higher inflation can benefit future retirement income increases

Under the triple lock mechanism, the state pension uprates every year by the highest of inflation, average wage growth or 2.5%. For the past three calculations the earnings element has outpaced the other two, with the state pension set to receive an inflation-beating 4.8% boost from April.

As average earnings are still increasing faster than inflation, it may drive the state pension hike in 2027, too. But we should note the calculation period for the two metrics differ. For inflation, it’s the 12-month figure to September, while for wages it’s the average increase between May and July. Either way, higher inflation improves the chances of the state pension rising higher than the 2.5% minimum.

Private pensions can also benefit from sticky inflation. Defined benefit (DB) schemes in payment are often linked to CPI or the retail prices index (RPI), with many applying a cap of 5% a year – far higher than inflation expectations this year. Elsewhere, anyone receiving an index-linked annuity may also enjoy a larger income increase if price rises stay elevated.

We should note the benefit here is only really felt if inflation eases the following year, otherwise the income uptick will likely be absorbed by rising costs.

4) Have a plan B in place should markets tumble

The uncertainty caused by soaring oil prices has negatively impacted stock prices, with both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 nursing bruises since the Iran war began. Bond markets have also suffered, as when yields rise, prices fall.

While fears of a market crash are yet to gather a proper head of steam, building flexibility to safely navigate such an event is a crucial ingredient in any robust retirement income plan.

That’s because selling shares when markets are falling can harm your portfolio’s longevity. That’s because you must encash more units to generate the same level of income, leaving less in the pot to grow once stock prices rebound.

In terms of what shape this flexibility could take, if you’re already in retirement, this may involve keeping a cash buffer to cover outgoings for a certain number of years until things improve. For those approaching retirement, staying in the workforce for longer, perhaps switching to part-time employment, might be an option, while those with sufficient guaranteed income may not be concerned about a market slump.

There’s no universal formula here – the key is to find what works for you. Having a plan B in place that you can turn to should things go awry can not only protect your retirement wealth but also provide some much-treasured peace of mind.

5) For most retirees, the message is to keep keeping on

When economic conditions change quickly, revisiting your portfolio can be a sensible move. But whether you should make any tweaks is another matter. The longer-term impact the war will have on our finances remains unclear.

The future path of interest rates, inflation and markets are never set in stone. Seasoned investors are aware of the need to expect the unexpected.

As the wild market swings this time last year in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs illustrated, economic storms can pass quickly. But even if the current turmoil persists, provided your portfolio and retirement income strategy is personalised, geared towards the long term and has flexibility built-in, the best approach should be to simply keep faith in what you’re doing.