SIPP self-assessment tax return guide

Who needs to do a SIPP self-assessment tax return?

Generally, self-assessment tax returns are necessary if you have more than one source of income, but there are occasions where people with only one source of income need to complete one.

This often includes higher or additional rate taxpayers who need to claim back tax relief on contributions into SIPPs or other private pensions.

However, it is important to note that this only applies if your employer pension contributions are paid in using a ‘relief at a source’ arrangement.

If your employer uses a ‘salary sacrifice’ or ‘net pay’ arrangement to make pension contributions, tax relief will be factored in and there will no need to reclaim tax relief back through self-assessment. This is because pension contributions in these cases are deducted from your income before it is taxed.

Check with your employer if you aren’t sure which method it uses.

Other people that only have one source of income that may need to complete a self-assessment tax return include:

• Self-employed people who don’t pay income tax via PAYE

• Parents that need to repay child benefit via the High Income Child Benefit Tax Charge

• Higher earners with an income of £100,000 or more before tax