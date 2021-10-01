Claire has a SIPP worth £160,000, which is all in drawdown and invested in a number of different funds and shares. She then makes a contribution of £40,000, which she leaves uninvested in cash.

The contribution of £40,000 goes into her non-drawdown pot and means that her notional split of funds is now 20% non-drawdown and 80% drawdown.

At the point the cash contribution is added to the SIPP account, it is classed as non-drawdown, but it is important to remember that this cash is not ringfenced as non-drawdown funds and instead the notional split means that the SIPP is 20% non-drawdown and 80% drawdown. This means that if the value of the stocks and shares in the account go up or down, but the cash balance remains at £40,000, her cash balance will no longer be exactly the same as her non-drawdown funds, which will have an impact on how much Claire can take as a Pension Commencement Lump Sum (PCLS) payment, when she moves her remaining funds into drawdown.

If Claire requested to move her remaining funds into drawdown at a point when her SIPP was still worth £200,000, she could move £40,000 into drawdown and take a tax free PCLS payment of 25% of this amount, which would be £10,000.

If, however, she waited to move her remaining funds into drawdown and the overall SIPP balance dropped to £196,000, the non-drawdown part of the SIPP would also have dropped to 20% of that value (£39,200). This would mean that the 25% PCLS payment she took when moving those funds into drawdown would now be only £9,800.

Alternatively, if the value of her SIPP went up before she moved her remaining funds into drawdown, the amount she could take as a tax free PCLS payment would go up too. For example, if the total value of the SIPP increased to £204,000, the non-drawdown part of the SIPP would also rise to 20% of that value (£40,800). This would mean that the 25% PCLS payment she took when moving those funds into drawdown would now be worth £10,200 instead.

