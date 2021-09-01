Can I have a joint SIPP?

Consider a SIPP for you and your partner

If you and your partner are both saving for retirement, you can each open your own SIPP accounts. This allows each individual to build a pension separately and have control over their savings, even if they ultimately plan to manage their retirement income jointly.

If it’s only one of you that is able to contribute to joint retirement savings, it is still possible to spread that payment across two SIPP accounts. This can ensure you both have savings in your own name.

Each year non-taxpayers can pay £2,880 a year into a personal pension such as a SIPP, which will be topped up to £3,600 a year once basic rate tax relief has been applied.