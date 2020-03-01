Junior SIPP v Junior ISA

Junior SIPP or Junior ISA? Which is best?

When choosing between a Junior SIPP and a Junior ISA, the key decision you will need to make is when you are comfortable with them having the money.

Being able to access their Junior ISA at age 18 may mean they use it towards their university education, first car or even towards a mortgage deposit. But there is a risk that, at 18, they might not be mature enough to spend it quite so wisely.

Junior SIPPs present a slightly different dilemma. As they cannot access the money until they are well into their fifties or potentially sixties, chances are they will be mature enough to spend it sensibly. However, at 18, and with another 40-something years to wait until they can access their SIPP, they might not appreciate your generosity quite so much.

You may also want to weigh up the financials. You can squirrel away more into a Junior ISA but you will get 20% tax relief added to up to £2,880 paid into a Junior SIPP each year.

The pros and cons of Junior SIPPs and Junior ISAs means you may want to hedge your bets and take out one of each for a child.