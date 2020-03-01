Junior SIPP v Junior ISA
Investing for a child is a great way to give them a financial head start. Doing it tax-efficiently can boost returns, with Junior SIPPs and Junior ISA being popular options.
What are Junior SIPPs?
A Junior SIPP is a type of pension for a child. You can open one for a child under the age of 18, although they’ll need to sign the application if they’re aged 16 plus.
Until they reach age 18, the Junior SIPP is managed by a parent or guardian who can make investment decisions on their behalf. Once they turn 18, their Junior SIPP matures into a SIPP and they can take control of their investments.
How do Junior SIPPs work?
Up to £2,880 can be paid into a Junior SIPP each year, with tax relief topping this up to an annual maximum of £3,600. Over 18 years, this could mean as much as £64,800 is paid into a child’s Junior SIPP – of which £12,960 is tax relief from the government.
Junior SIPP rules are exactly the same as those for an adult SIPP. Investments grow tax-efficiently and, when they get to access their pension, up to 25% of it is tax-free, with the remainder subject to income tax.
Although their retirement savings may have started early, they won’t be able to access their SIPP until they reach the UK’s normal minimum pension age. Currently 55, this is set to rise to 57 in 2028 and is likely to have increased even further by the time your child reaches their fifties.
What are Junior ISAs?
Junior ISAs are a tax-efficient way to save and invest for a child. There are two types – cash Junior ISAs, which are a tax-free savings account, and stocks and shares Junior ISAs, which give access to stock market investments.
Anyone can pay into a Junior ISA for a child but it must be opened by a parent or guardian. The account is managed by the parent until the child reaches age 16, when they can take control of running it.
How do Junior ISAs work?
Up to £9,000 can be paid into a Junior ISA (2022/23 tax year) each year. There’s no tax to pay on interest received on a cash ISA nor on any capital gains or dividends in a stocks and shares ISA.
Annual Junior ISA allowances may change but assuming they remain at the current £9,000, this could mean a maximum of £162,000 is paid in over 18 years.
Once they reach age 18, their Junior ISA matures into an ISA and they are able to access their money.
Why should I invest in Junior SIPPs and Junior ISAs?
Investing in Junior SIPPs and Junior ISAs for a child is a great way to help them with the inevitable expenses of adult life, whether that is a first car, a mortgage deposit or even retirement.
By starting early, the power of compound growth can transform even a small investment into something significant.
The length of time a child’s money is invested – potentially up to 57 plus years for a Junior SIPP – means you can also afford to take more risk with their investments. Although there are no guarantees, if you can afford to leave investments for longer, greater risk potentially means higher returns.
On top of this, Junior SIPPs and Junior ISAs are tax-efficient ways to save for a child’s future. This tax-efficiency helps their money grow faster.
Taking out a Junior SIPP or Junior ISA for a child can also be a really valuable introduction to investing. They will see the benefits of investing in stocks and shares, which can inspire them to keep up the habit when they reach age 18.
Can I open a Junior SIPP and a Junior ISA?
Yes, you can open a Junior SIPP and a Junior ISA for a child.
Subject to the annual allowances on the two products and any minimum contribution levels set by the provider, you can split the money you invest however you like.
Junior SIPP or Junior ISA? Which is best?
When choosing between a Junior SIPP and a Junior ISA, the key decision you will need to make is when you are comfortable with them having the money.
Being able to access their Junior ISA at age 18 may mean they use it towards their university education, first car or even towards a mortgage deposit. But there is a risk that, at 18, they might not be mature enough to spend it quite so wisely.
Junior SIPPs present a slightly different dilemma. As they cannot access the money until they are well into their fifties or potentially sixties, chances are they will be mature enough to spend it sensibly. However, at 18, and with another 40-something years to wait until they can access their SIPP, they might not appreciate your generosity quite so much.
You may also want to weigh up the financials. You can squirrel away more into a Junior ISA but you will get 20% tax relief added to up to £2,880 paid into a Junior SIPP each year.
The pros and cons of Junior SIPPs and Junior ISAs means you may want to hedge your bets and take out one of each for a child.
What other options can I consider when investing for a child?
Investing into a Junior ISA or Junior SIPP gives you tax benefits and allows you to take advantage of their annual allowances but you could also invest on their behalf in your own name.
This may not be as tax-efficient, or as exciting for them as having money in their own account, but it does give you much greater control over when and how they receive the money.
Learn more about our SIPP
Learn how to make the most out of your SIPP with our useful guides.