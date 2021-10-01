SIPP vs SSAS: Which is better?

What are the main differences between a SIPP and a SSAS?

Although both a SIPP (a self-invested personal pension) and a SSAS (a small self-administered scheme) offer investors a wider choice of investments and greater control over their retirement savings than many pensions, they are both very different.

While SIPPs can be a sensible option for numerous investors wanting to save for their retirement, a SSAS is only likely to be an option for a very niche group.

A SIPP is a personal pension – although your employer may contribute to it, it is very much your ‘pot’ which you pay into, select investments and manage to build a fund for your retirement.

A SSAS by contrast is a workplace or occupational pension that’s managed independently by a company’s directors and requires a sponsoring employer when establishing the Scheme. The number of members is limited to 11 and they are usually all included as trustees of the scheme, hence the term ‘small’. For this reason, they’re more common in family-run businesses and start-ups.

This means the individual members’ pension funds are pooled into one pot and that all decisions around investments and how they are managed must be agreed upon unanimously. The rules governing SSAS enable the trustees to use this money to invest in commercial property for the benefit of the business or to make loans to the employer that is sponsoring the scheme.

The SSAS provides retirement benefits to these directors, as well as other senior staff sometimes also to certain family members (who have become members of the SSAS), regardless of whether they work for the employer attached to the SSAS.

Online SIPPs are typically low-cost, however, you will need to seek advice on setting up and running a SSAS, if you’re establishing this through a provider, you’ll typically pay an establishment fee, annual administration fee and transfer-in fees if applicable. You’ll also pay fees once you start using the scheme, including fees around purchasing property or borrowing money making it much more costly by comparison.