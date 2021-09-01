Can I Transfer an NHS Pension to SIPP?

Can I top up my NHS pension with a SIPP?

Yes, there is nothing to stop you having a SIPP alongside your NHS pension. This allows you to take advantage of tax relief on any contributions you make while also giving you greater flexibility around how you take an income in retirement.

If you do this, you will need to be mindful of the annual and lifetime allowances as these apply across all your pensions, including your NHS pension.

Annual allowance

You can contribute the lower of £40,000 or 100% of your annual earnings each year and receive tax relief on your personal contributions. This allowance includes your own contributions but also any employer contributions and tax relief.

As well as keeping tabs on what you pay into your SIPP, you will also need to work out what has been paid into your NHS pension – known as the pension input amount. This is the difference between the opening value of your pension at the start of the tax year and its closing value at the end of the tax year.

Details of the calculation required to determine this figure can be found on the HMRC website.

Lifetime allowance

There is no limit on the value of pension savings that you can build up in your pension. However, if they exceed the lifetime allowance (currently £1,073,100) when they are taken, the amount in excess of the lifetime allowance will be subject to a tax charge known as the lifetime allowance charge. This is up to 55% on the excess when you take your pension.