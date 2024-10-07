ii and Contract Eye: we'll keep your finances in sharp focus.

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
Why choose the ii SIPP?
- Our SIPP comes Which? Recommended and we’ve won numerous other investment platform awards over the years.
- We offer one of the widest choices of investments in the market – and the expert insights to help you choose what’s right for you.
- While other providers charge a changeable percentage-based fee, we charge you a low, flat fee which means you can keep more of what you make.
- And it’s not just your pension. You can consolidate and save even more by bringing your ISAs and Trading Accounts to us. You can even invest for your registered company with our Company Account.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Benefits of a SIPP for the self-employed?
Whether you run your own limited company or are a contractor or freelancer, finding a pension that suits the way you work is essential. SIPPs deliver the flexibility and control that many self-employed people are looking for.
Change your contributions
A SIPP lets you flex your pension contributions in line with any changes to your income, and subject to any minimums set by your provider and your maximum annual allowance.
Combine your pensions
You can transfer most types of pension to us. Having all your pensions in one place keeps things simple, and could also reduce your costs.
Control what you invest in
Access a wide range of investments, from specific shares to expert recommended funds. In the same way you decide how to run your business, you're in control of where your pension savings are invested.
Tax benefits of a self-employed pension
The tax benefits of having a self-employed pension, like a SIPP, are many and varied. But the benefits you qualify for will depend on your personal circumstances and your type of business.
1. Tax relief on your contributions
Tax relief for the self-employed
If you work freelance or are a contractor, and your pension contributions are from your taxable income, you'll receive tax relief at 20%. Pay £80 into your SIPP and it will be topped up with 20% tax relief from HMRC, turning your contribution into £100.
On top of this, you'll be able claim back further tax relief through your self-assessment tax return if you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer.
Tax relief for limited company owners
If you own a limited company, you can make contributions to your SIPP directly from your pre-taxed company income. This saves you paying tax and National Insurance on the money as income, and also saves the limited company employer’s National Insurance on the contribution.
This type of contribution also reduces your limited company’s profits and its corporation tax liability.
2. Tax-efficient investment growth
Investments held in your SIPP can grow free of tax. There is no income tax or capital gains tax due on any investment growth or dividends while held in your pension.
3. Tax-free lump sum
Once you reach the age of 55 (57 from 2028), you can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free (subject to a maximum of £268,275). This can be taken as one lump sum - or across many, if you wish.
Our SIPP charges
- When you open our SIPP you will start on our £5.99 a month Pension Essentials plan.
- When the value of your account grows above £50,000 you will move onto our £12.99 a month Pension Builder plan.
- Existing customers with an ISA and/or Trading Account on our Investor Essentials plan can add a SIPP for an extra £5 a month. You can then invest up to £75,000 across your accounts. Above this you will move onto Investor + SIPP for £21.99 a month.
- You can add a SIPP on our Investor plan for just £10 a month (plus your existing monthly fee).
- There are some other fees for things like foreign currency exchange and Stamp Duty on shares. View our charges page for a full list.
Benefits of our plans
- All our plans allow you to invest as little as £25 a month using our free regular investing service.
- UK and US trades cost only £3.99.
- There are no extra fees for taking money out of your pension.
Full terms for our Pension Essentials plan can be found here.
*We've crunched the numbers: If you invested in our SIPP, after 30 years you could be better off by £85k. That's more than £1,000 difference a year, just for using us over another platform. Lots of things can affect your final figure. But the lower the fees, the more money you'll keep for yourself. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. Don't just take our word for it: check our working out here.
Choose an investment account that meets your needs
ISA
A Stocks and Shares ISA allows you to invest up to £20,000 a year without paying tax on your gains. You can access your money at any time. Many people start with an ISA for the tax benefits, and then move on to a Trading Account for the rest of their investing.
General investment (trading account)
These investment accounts (our Trading Account, Joint Trading Account and Company Account) give you the flexibility to invest on your terms. There is no upper limit on how much you can invest, and you can withdraw your funds at any time. However, they do not have the tax advantages of an ISA.
Stocks & Shares ISA and Trading Account fees and charges
When you open a Stocks and Shares ISA or Trading Account you will start on our £4.99 a month Investor Essentials plan. Should your investments grow above £50,000, you will move onto our £11.99 a month Investor plan.
- Investor Essentials plan: £4.99 a month. Our low-cost plan for those investing up to £50,000. UK and US trades are £3.99.
- Investor plan: £11.99 a month. Our most popular plan. It includes a free trade every month and you can add as many Junior ISAs as you need for your children. You can also add 2 friends or family members for free. UK and US trades are just £3.99.
- Super Investor plan: £19.99 a month. For super-charged investors. You get 2 free trades every month and you can add as many Junior ISAs as you need for your children. You can also add up to 5 friends or family members for free. UK and US trades are just £3.99.
All our plans allow you to invest as little as £25 a month using our free regular investing service.
Other fees such as stamp duty and foreign exchange charges may apply.
On Investor Essentials, you must be set up to pay your fees by direct debit, and receive your communications electronically. Full terms for our Investor Essentials plan can be found here.
Read more: Our charges
*We've crunched the numbers: If you invested in both our Trading Account (General Investment Account) and ISA, after 30 years you could be better off by £45k. That's more than £1,000 difference a year, just for using us over another platform. Lots of things can affect your final figure. But the lower the fees, the more money you'll keep for yourself. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. Don't just take our word for it: check our working out here.
Choosing investments
We offer a wide range of shares, funds, trusts and ETFs – and the tools to help you choose. Take a look at our experts' ideas for building your trading account portfolio.
Quick-start Funds
Easy, straightforward investing with six low-cost funds. A simple way to help get you started.
Super 60 investment list
Discover a range of rigorously selected investments, with quality options for any portfolio.
ACE 40 sustainable list
The UK's first rated list of sustainable investments to help you align investments with your personal values.
Get the insights you need
Get the insights you need

As an ii customer, you can get the latest news and analysis straight to your inbox.
Inflation drop answers question on state pension but raises another
Important information - the value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Investing in emerging markets involves different risks from developed markets. In many cases the risks are greater. The value of international investments is affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. The selection of these funds does not constitute a personal recommendation. We have not assessed your personal circumstances or preferences.