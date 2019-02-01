Home >

ii Super 60 - Artemis Global Income

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
View Asset Groups
View Investment Categories
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Insight and ideas

ii Super 60 investments:
Artemis Global Income

view factsheet

 

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Global equity income Adventurous

Selection rationale:
Since its launch in 2010, it ranks the top performing fund in its sector. It has a reasonable yield and pays income half yearly.

Although the fund’s value style has been out of favour in recent years, it remains a good, core holding for investors looking for global income. This is a very global income fund, with little exposure to the UK, which could provide diversification over other income funds.

While most equity-income funds heavily rely on bottom-up stock-picking, macro analysis also plays an important role at this fund. Jacob de Tusch-Lec, its manager since inception, firstly considers Artemis’s views on the world economy and the outlook for various countries and regions.

The fund further differentiates itself by looking outside the traditional universe of dividend stocks commonly found in the portfolios of peers, which leads to a greater weighting in mid- and small companies. Its contrarian style gives it a value tilt, but the prevailing economic background can steer the fund to other segments of the market as well.

It invests in a range of businesses from big, ‘boring’ companies with long dividend histories to emerging markets companies that have only just started paying dividends.

The fund’s rapid growth in size has not been at the compromise of the manager’s process.

The fund won Money Observer’s Best Global Equity Income Fund award in 2014 and 2015, and was highly commended in 2016.

view factsheet

back to ii super 60

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.