ii Super 60 - Guinness Asian Equity Income

ii Super 60 investments
ii Super 60 investments:
Guinness Asian Equity Income

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Asian equities Income

Selection rationale:
Though susceptible to the slide in Asian stock markets during 2018, Guinness Asian Equity Income remains a solid proposition for those seeking an income from the region. It aims to provide investors with exposure to high-quality, dividend-paying companies in the Asia Pacific from which it generates a very respectable yield. Income is paid half yearly.

Its lead manager is Guinness Asset Management’s Edmund Harris, who has been managing Asian funds for 25 years and the Guinness Asian funds from launch in 2013. He is assisted by co-manager Mark Hammonds and analyst Sharukh Malik.

The fund is relatively small but is attracting a growing following. Harris and Hammonds run a high conviction portfolio with no benchmark constraints. The stocks are equally-weighted and managed on a disciplined one in, one out basis.

In selecting stocks, they look for three things: quality, value and dividends. They focus on profitable companies that have generated persistently high returns on capital and demonstrated stability and resilience over an eight-year period; companies whose shares under-price the likely persistence of those returns on capital; and companies that can grow their dividends.

The managers point to the Asian region being a mix of advanced, high income economies and newly industrialised countries. High growth and rapid development is often accompanied by volatility and risk, but they say that strong generation of cash and its distribution as dividends provide a degree of downside protection.

