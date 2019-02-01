Home >

ii Super 60 - Jupiter Strategic Bond

ii Super 60 investments
ii Super 60 investments:
Jupiter Strategic Bond

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Fixed Income Sterling bonds Core

Selection rationale:
Jupiter Strategic Bond performance has waned recently, but its remit to avoid losses as a top priority makes this a decent low-risk option in the sector. It provides a reasonable yield and pays income quarterly.

Its veteran manager, Ariel Bezalel says a defensive strategy remains prudent in a market that is vulnerable to unforeseen shocks, rising interest rates and draining liquidity – and our investment committee tends to agree.

A ‘go anywhere’ fund, it seeks to invest in the best opportunities globally, across a range of fixed interest securities including high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, government bonds and convertibles. It can also use derivatives to mitigate the risk of falling bond prices. Bezalel, head of fixed income at Jupiter, has been at the helm of the strategy since its inception in 2008. He picks investments based on his view of the global economy, working out how much risk is appropriate to take, and which sectors and countries offer the best opportunities taking into account factors such as inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

When his team is feeling more risk-averse, Bezalel will typically have more investment grade bonds in the portfolio.

Since avoiding losses is his top priority, when investing in high yield bonds he prefers the most senior bonds in a company’s capital structure. These are typically secured on the company’s assets. He also likes companies that are paying down their debts over time, which helps to improve their creditworthiness and pushes their bond prices higher.

The fund was highly commended in the Best Sterling Bond Fund category of Money Observer’s 2017 fund awards.

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a "personal recommendation", therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.