ii Super 60 - Liontrust Special Situations

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities UK equities Core

Selection rationale:
Managed by Anthony Cross, since its inception in 2005, and Julian Fosh since 2008, using their ‘economic advantage’ approach to investing, Liontrust Special Situations has grown significantly as investors embrace the fund.

The fund is typically very different to the UK stock market, with a significant underweight to large companies and a large part of the portfolio invested in small and medium companies.

The managers look for businesses with intellectual property, which includes strong distribution networks, recurring revenue streams and products with no obvious substitutes.

Cross and Fosh also favour companies with strong brands and good customer relationships in the belief that these attributes give a business the power to produce higher levels of profitability for longer than expected.

The fund was highly commended in the Money Observer Best Larger UK Growth Fund category in our 2013 awards and took the top spot for the first time in 2017.

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.