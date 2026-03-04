SIPPs compared: ii vs Aviva

SIPPs compared: ii vs Aviva

A simple, flat-fee alternative to Aviva

Discover why thousands of Aviva customers are transferring their pensions to ii every year, looking for lower fees, better investment choice and greater flexibility.

ii vs aviva graphic

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

Flat fees vs percentage fees: why it matters

Aviva pensions typically charge a percentage of your retirement pot. For smaller pensions, a percentage fee may seem low - but as your pension grows, so do your fees.

With ii’s flat fee, your costs stay low as your pension grows - so the larger your pot, the more you could save.

Pension valueii chargesAviva SIPP chargesAnnual saving with ii
£50,000£80
0.16%		£175
0.35%		£95
£100,000£80
0.08%		£350
0.35%		£270
£250,000£180
0.07%		£875
0.35%		£695
£500,000£180
0.03%		£1,750
0.35%		£1,570
£1 million£180
0.02%		£1,750
0.18%		£1,570

Charge comparison information: Annual charge comparisons based on published Aviva SIPP charges on 01/02/2026. Assumptions: 100% holding in funds and two fund purchases/sales. Pension charges only, excludes fund manager charges. Read more about our analysis. Verified as accurate by The Lang Cat.

Low, flat fees

Clear, simple, lower charges

With Aviva’s percentage-based fees, the more you save, the more they take.

At ii, we charge a low, flat monthly fee - meaning your costs don’t rise as your pension grows. Trading fees apply when you trade but Plus plan members get £3.99 in free trading credits every month.

scales icon investing choice

Wider investment choice

The ii SIPP offers a wide range of investment options, including US and other international shares not available on the Aviva platform.

More choice doesn’t have to mean more complexity. Our Managed Portfolios or expert picks can do the hard work for you.

boat icon retire

Retire with more options

With the ii Personal Pension, when making withdrawals, you can choose from tax-free cashincome drawdownlump sums, or a combination that meets your needs.

There are no additional charges when making pension withdrawals. You can also transfer pensions in drawdown to us.

At a glance: ii SIPP vs Aviva SIPP

Choice and flexibility are often top of the list for people transferring their pensions from Aviva to ii.

Use our table to compare key features to help you find the right pension for you.

 ii Personal Pension (SIPP)Aviva SIPP
Platform chargeFlat feePercentage of your portfolio
Which? Recommended
Free regular investing
Invest in funds & shares
US & International Shares
Managed pension investments
App-based share dealing
Free pension withdrawals
Transfer out exit feesNo exit feesNo exit fees
Hold foreign currency
UK-based customer support
Dividend reinvestment
99p per trade
Family featuresGift free accounts

Ways you can invest in an ii Personal Pension

woman outdoors scarf mobile

Manage your own investments

  • A Self-Invested Personal Pension that gives you control of how much you save and when.
  • Build your investment portfolio from our full range of UK and international shares, funds, bonds, trusts and more.
  • And while you manage your investments yourself, our expert insights are always there if you need them.
Smiling man with smiling child on his shoulders outside

Leave it to the experts

  • If you prefer a ready-made option, then our Managed Portfolios may be for you. 
  • We’ll match you to an investment portfolio that reflects the risk level you’re comfortable with, then look after your investments for you.
  • Please note, our Managed Portfolios aim to grow your pension over the long term. That's why you'll need to be at least 5 years away from taking money out of your pension.
Aviva transfer to ii

How to transfer from Aviva to ii

Every year, thousands of people transfer their pensions from Aviva to ii looking for lower charges and wider investment options.

Follow our step-by-step guide to start your transfer online in minutes.

It’s about making the right choice for you

The right choice depends on how you want to manage your pension, your pot size, and what fees you're comfortable with.

Transferring a pension to ii can be a good choice for many reasons. It can save you money, improve your investment options and give you greater flexibility with your retirement income.

But there are some important things to check and consider before you make your move.

Check 1: Will it cost you anything to transfer

It’s always free to transfer to ii from our side, and Aviva don't usually charge exit fees or penalties.

Check 2: Will you lose any benefits by transferring?

Some pensions have special guarantees and benefits. Before transferring, make sure you won't lose any of the following: 

  • Guaranteed annuity rates
  • Lower protected pension age
  • Matching employer contributions

Check 3: Should you take pension advice before transferring?

If you’re unsure about transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser who specialises in pensions. And if you’re over 50 and thinking about retiring soon, you can also book a free and impartial guidance session with Pension Wise, part of the government’s MoneyHelper service. They can help you understand your options and decide whether a transfer is right for you.

Have a question? Talk to our team

Call our award-winning UK-based Customer Support team on 0345 607 6001. You can reach one of our friendly SIPP specialists between 8am-4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Trustpilot
woman-headset
Man looking over his shoulder smiling.
young-woman-headset
man-smiling
Man sat on sofa looking into camera

Why Bobby transferred from Aviva to ii

Bobby had an Aviva workplace pension, but he decided to switch to ii to get the control and investment options he was looking for.

“I would recommend ii because it’s a much better option. You can transfer funds in really easily, can see what’s happening with your money in real time, and have the upside of all the choice.” 

Your pension, in your pocket

Wherever you are, you can stay in control of your pension with the ii app.

  • View all your ii accounts in one place.
  • Add cash and invest in UK and international markets quickly, easily and securely.
  • Make smarter investment decisions with exclusive research tools and expert insights.
ii app
Pensions with various providers being consolidated with ii's SIPP

Do you have old pensions with high fees?

It's easy to consolidate your pensions with ii. From old workplace pensions to SIPPs, even with traditional pension providers like Aviva, transferring to ii gives you more control over your money and, possibly, lower fees.

You can do this entirely online once you open an ii Personal Pension.

Switch to a four-time Which? Recommended SIPP

For the fourth year in a row, independent analysts at Which? have recognised the ii Self-Invested Personal Pension for its industry-leading choice, support and value.

Join over 500,000 ii investors and start prioritising your pension with our award-winning, low-cost SIPP.

Four Which? Recommended provider awards for SIPP
Trustpilot

ii vs Aviva FAQs

You can initiate a transfer while you open an ii account, or any time once your account is set up.

Read more about how to transfer a pension to ii.

You can transfer:

  • Cash: we’ll add it directly into your SIPP once it arrives, ready for you to invest.
  • Investments: Where available, we’ll move your existing investments without having to sell and repurchase them - this is known as an ‘in-specie’ transfer.

If the investments you wish to transfer are not available on the ii platform, you’ll need to sell these investments and transfer the cash.

Yes, you can transfer pensions in drawdown to the ii SIPP with ease.

What to know before transferring a pension in drawdown:

  • You may not be able to take an income from your pension during your transfer.
  • If you want to transfer a pension in drawdown, the whole pension must be transferred.
  • If you hold both drawdown and non-drawdown pots in your ii Personal Pension, they are managed using notional split. This means that the value of each pot will change in line with the overall performance of all the investments held in your SIPP, read more about how the ii notional split works.

Unlike the percentage-based fees charged by many providers, with ii you will always pay a low, flat fee. This means your costs don’t rise as your pension grows.

Start on our Core plan at £5.99 a month and upgrade when you want access to a wider range of benefits - or when your portfolio grows above £100,000.

It’s a transparent, cost-effective way to invest in your pension, with everything you need in one place.

Trading fees credits apply, as do free trading credits on our Plus and Premium plans; find out more on Our Charges page.

To check the progress of your transfer simply log in to your ii account and check your Track my Transfers page. We will also keep you updated throughout with regular emails. If you have any questions, please use secure messages to reach us directly.

Transferring a pension usually takes 2 to 6 weeks to complete for a cash transfer, going up to 8 to 12 weeks if you’re transferring your investments.

Last year, the average pension transfer from Aviva took 22 days to complete.

You can easily get in touch with our team for any questions you have. If you're already a customer, feel free to send a secure message from your account page.

The best number to reach us on is 0345 607 6001. Or, if you’re calling from abroad, +44 113 346 2370. Our lines are open 7.45am to 5.30pm (GMT), Monday to Friday.

ii - I think, therefore ii

Ready to switch to ii?

Get more from your retirement with the award-winning ii Personal Pension. Our low, flat fee can help you keep more of your wealth and take a step closer to securing your financial future.