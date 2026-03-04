SIPPs compared: ii vs Aviva

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Aviva pensions typically charge a percentage of your retirement pot. For smaller pensions, a percentage fee may seem low - but as your pension grows, so do your fees.
With ii’s flat fee, your costs stay low as your pension grows - so the larger your pot, the more you could save.
|Pension value
|ii charges
|Aviva SIPP charges
|Annual saving with ii
|£50,000
|£80
0.16%
|£175
0.35%
|£95
|£100,000
|£80
0.08%
|£350
0.35%
|£270
|£250,000
|£180
0.07%
|£875
0.35%
|£695
|£500,000
|£180
0.03%
|£1,750
0.35%
|£1,570
|£1 million
|£180
0.02%
|£1,750
0.18%
|£1,570
Charge comparison information: Annual charge comparisons based on published Aviva SIPP charges on 01/02/2026. Assumptions: 100% holding in funds and two fund purchases/sales. Pension charges only, excludes fund manager charges. Read more about our analysis. Verified as accurate by The Lang Cat.
With Aviva’s percentage-based fees, the more you save, the more they take.
At ii, we charge a low, flat monthly fee - meaning your costs don’t rise as your pension grows. Trading fees apply when you trade but Plus plan members get £3.99 in free trading credits every month.
The ii SIPP offers a wide range of investment options, including US and other international shares not available on the Aviva platform.
More choice doesn’t have to mean more complexity. Our Managed Portfolios or expert picks can do the hard work for you.
With the ii Personal Pension, when making withdrawals, you can choose from tax-free cash, income drawdown, lump sums, or a combination that meets your needs.
There are no additional charges when making pension withdrawals. You can also transfer pensions in drawdown to us.
Choice and flexibility are often top of the list for people transferring their pensions from Aviva to ii.
Use our table to compare key features to help you find the right pension for you.
|ii Personal Pension (SIPP)
|Aviva SIPP
|Platform charge
|Flat fee
|Percentage of your portfolio
|Which? Recommended
|✔
|✘
|Free regular investing
|✔
|✔
|Invest in funds & shares
|✔
|✔
|US & International Shares
|✔
|✘
|Managed pension investments
|✔
|✔
|App-based share dealing
|✔
|✘
|Free pension withdrawals
|✔
|✔
|Transfer out exit fees
|No exit fees
|No exit fees
|Hold foreign currency
|✔
|✘
|UK-based customer support
|✔
|✔
|Dividend reinvestment
|✔
99p per trade
|✘
|Family features
|Gift free accounts
|✘
The right choice depends on how you want to manage your pension, your pot size, and what fees you're comfortable with.
Transferring a pension to ii can be a good choice for many reasons. It can save you money, improve your investment options and give you greater flexibility with your retirement income.
But there are some important things to check and consider before you make your move.
It’s always free to transfer to ii from our side, and Aviva don't usually charge exit fees or penalties.
Some pensions have special guarantees and benefits. Before transferring, make sure you won't lose any of the following:
If you’re unsure about transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser who specialises in pensions. And if you’re over 50 and thinking about retiring soon, you can also book a free and impartial guidance session with Pension Wise, part of the government’s MoneyHelper service. They can help you understand your options and decide whether a transfer is right for you.
Call our award-winning UK-based Customer Support team on 0345 607 6001. You can reach one of our friendly SIPP specialists between 8am-4:30pm, Monday to Friday.
Bobby had an Aviva workplace pension, but he decided to switch to ii to get the control and investment options he was looking for.
“I would recommend ii because it’s a much better option. You can transfer funds in really easily, can see what’s happening with your money in real time, and have the upside of all the choice.”
Wherever you are, you can stay in control of your pension with the ii app.
It's easy to consolidate your pensions with ii. From old workplace pensions to SIPPs, even with traditional pension providers like Aviva, transferring to ii gives you more control over your money and, possibly, lower fees.
You can do this entirely online once you open an ii Personal Pension.
For the fourth year in a row, independent analysts at Which? have recognised the ii Self-Invested Personal Pension for its industry-leading choice, support and value.
Join over 500,000 ii investors and start prioritising your pension with our award-winning, low-cost SIPP.
You can initiate a transfer while you open an ii account, or any time once your account is set up.
Read more about how to transfer a pension to ii.
You can transfer:
If the investments you wish to transfer are not available on the ii platform, you’ll need to sell these investments and transfer the cash.
Yes, you can transfer pensions in drawdown to the ii SIPP with ease.
What to know before transferring a pension in drawdown:
Unlike the percentage-based fees charged by many providers, with ii you will always pay a low, flat fee. This means your costs don’t rise as your pension grows.
Start on our Core plan at £5.99 a month and upgrade when you want access to a wider range of benefits - or when your portfolio grows above £100,000.
It’s a transparent, cost-effective way to invest in your pension, with everything you need in one place.
Trading fees credits apply, as do free trading credits on our Plus and Premium plans; find out more on Our Charges page.
To check the progress of your transfer simply log in to your ii account and check your Track my Transfers page. We will also keep you updated throughout with regular emails. If you have any questions, please use secure messages to reach us directly.
Transferring a pension usually takes 2 to 6 weeks to complete for a cash transfer, going up to 8 to 12 weeks if you’re transferring your investments.
Last year, the average pension transfer from Aviva took 22 days to complete.
You can easily get in touch with our team for any questions you have. If you're already a customer, feel free to send a secure message from your account page.
The best number to reach us on is 0345 607 6001. Or, if you’re calling from abroad, +44 113 346 2370. Our lines are open 7.45am to 5.30pm (GMT), Monday to Friday.