£0 SIPP fee promotion terms and conditions

No SIPP fee shall be charged to all new ii SIPP accounts until April 2021 (the “Offer”) that are opened from and including 3 March 2020 to and including 31 July 2020¹ (the “Offer Period”). This shall include instances where a participant has submitted a full and complete application for a new ii SIPP account during the Offer Period but the account is not yet opened, where such delay is not attributable to the acts or omissions of the participant.

The Offer is open to new and existing customers.

These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the ii SIPP Terms. In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the ii SIPP Terms, these terms shall prevail.

After the Offer has ended, the SIPP fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.

All other fees, for example a drawdown fee which is applied once you start to take retirement benefits, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.

We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.

All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.