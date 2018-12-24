Christmas Eve 2018 is fourth-worst ever for FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 had only fallen on Christmas Eve eight times since the index was established 35 years ago. Lee Wild explains why 2018 made it nine, and names the winners and losers.

Well, the stockmarket is certainly misbehaving, so perhaps it's no surprise that the Santa rally hasn't been delivered this year.

There's no festive cheer, despite having only hours to go before the big day. In fact, after a 35-point drop to 6,685.99 on Monday, this Christmas Eve has been the fourth-worst ever for the FTSE 100.

The FTSE 100 has fallen only nine times on Christmas Eve since 1984

Year Christmas Eve/last trading period before Christmas (+/-%) 2008 -0.93 1997 -0.71 1998 -0.70 2018 -0.52 1990 -0.37 2000 -0.29 1994 -0.27 2017 -0.15 2005 -0.03

Source: interactive investor

Another disappointing decline this Christmas Eve was triggered by large-scale selling in the US Friday, when the Nasdaq plunged 3%, S&P 500 2% and the Dow Jones 1.8%.

It's the usual catalysts behind it – fears over the US trade war with China, slowing US growth and Federal Reserve interest rate strategy. A US government shutdown is nothing new, but it's still a short-term issue that markets could rather do without.

There was hope mid-morning as US futures prices traded higher. The move was driven largely by reports that China's Ministry of Commerce is speaking of "new progress" made in talks with the US. If both superpowers do settle their feud in January - a US increase in tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods is delayed while talks take place – markets will go higher.

However, by the time London shut for Christmas at 12.30pm, Dow Jones futures were indicating a 155-point drop for Wall Street on Monday.