Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-bought shares

16th March 2022 11:52

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-bought stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 16 March 2022.

    These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

    Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

    Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

    Editor's Picks

    Bank of England tipped to hike interest rates to joint highest since 2009

    about 4 hours ago

    Scottish Mortgage joins China shares rally

    about 2 hours ago

    Are American shares in a superbubble?

    about 7 hours ago

    The price is right for this derailed share

    about 8 hours ago

    Stockwatch: is now the right time to buy the oil majors?

    1 day ago

    Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: March 2022

    1 day ago

    Smithson manager calls for patience as expensive stocks crash

    1 day ago

    Financial advisers name their favourite investment trusts

    1 day ago

    Insider: big debut purchases at Tullow Oil and another mid-cap

    2 days ago

    Ian Cowie: battery trust play for shift away from Russian energy

    6 days ago